Ryan Moore: Order of Australia will enjoy the Deauville track

>Order of Australia can give good account against top class rival

14:50, Deauville - Order of Australia

I was pleased with Order Of Australia when he won the Minstrel Stakes in the Curragh and, all things considered, thought he ran well in the Sussex Stakes at Goodwood, when 4 1/2L behind Alcohol Free. That race wasn't as smooth for us as it may have been, and the ground wasn't ideal either.

Palace Pier won this race last year and is obviously top class, even if he wasn't as dominate in the Queen Anne as he had been in some of his previous races. He looks a worthy favourite.

No. 3 (4) Order Of Australia (Ire) Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: -

This is a very good race though and I wouldn't be surprised if Victor Ludorum were to run well, while you have to respect Poetic Flare who is a Guineas and St James Palace winner and a very smart horse. Don't forget that Order Of Australia is a Breeders Cup winner though, who I think will be suited by the track and should give a good account of himself.