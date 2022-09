Reproduction of Ebor run gives him a good chance

12:45 - John Leeper

He has run to a pretty consistent level all season without getting his head in front, and he probably recorded his best effort of the campaign when fourth in the Ebor last time off a mark of 107. He didn't run well for me on this card last season but if he reproduces the York form then he has a good chance here.

He's a match for all of these at his best

14:48 - Order Of Australia

I suppose you could argue that he ran his best race when running Baaeed to just over a length in this race last season, but he is simply a very consistent, and often under-rated, horse in this grade. Okay, he may not have quite been at his best on his last two starts - he doesn't like Goodwood and he ran okay when fourth to Inspiral in the Jacques Le Marois, where the 3yos proved too hot for him - but I'd say he has a decent shot at another Group 1 win looking at this race.

No. 2 (10) Order Of Australia (Ire) Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: -

Of course, it is competitive and he may lack the form upside of some, but, as it stands, I think his best is probably a match for most of these, and arguably all of them. Being drawn 10 of 10 is far from ideal, though.

Dee Stakes form gives him a big chance

15:33 - Star Of India

He has his first start for Harry Eustace here, but he is obviously a horse I know very well, having joined him from Aidan. I was pretty impressed with him at Chester in May and I thought he would run a lot better than he did in the Derby. But his Dee Stakes defeat of Cresta, who bolted up at Windsor recently, reads very well and he has a big chance on that run.

And Harry is having a very good season, too. He has been bought with Australia in mind, but hopefully he can sign off here with a bold showing in what looks a decent Group 3.