Luck needed in this Group 1

Improvement also needed but breeding is spot-on

And Ryan says filly may well surprise

No. 9 (3) Never Ending Story (Ire) Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: -

This is about as deep and competitive a Classic as you will find, with a lot of talent on show. And, of course, with 15 runners, you are going to need all the luck going in here.

I don't think we saw the best of my filly at all when she was fifth in the French 1,000 Guineas last time. She didn't run badly but she didn't fire and pick up as I was expecting, as I thought she had a big shot at winning that race.

However, I think she remains a Group 1 filly and I hope she can prove it over a trip that she is bred to get. She could just surprise some fillies with more obvious claims.