Kyprios the one to beat on last season's form

Paddington the form horse in a deep QE II

Jackie Oh and Sonny Liston have decent chances

No. 3 (6) Kyprios (Ire) SBK 5/4 EXC 2.36 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: -

I know he started at odds-on but it was always going to be a tough ask for him to win on his return at the Curragh last month, and we pretty much said as much beforehand. With that in mind, we were very satisfied with his second to a horse who had his optimum conditions on the day and we hope and expect that would have brought him on a good deal.

On his form last season, when he won a series of Group 1s from fast to heavy, then he is definitely the one to beat, but of course the likes of Trueshan, who has owned this race in recent years, present a significant challenge.

At the time of doing this, we don't know what track we will be racing on, which is also true of the Fillies and Mares and the Champion Stakes, but I don't think that should be a major issue given his versatility. The better the ground, the better Broome's chance.

No. 3 (6) Rohaan (Ire) SBK 10/1 EXC 12 Trainer: David Evans

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: -

Obviously, he has an excellent record at the track and he was back to winning form here last time, albeit off a mark of just 102 in handicap company. He was rated a lot higher last year, including when winning the Wokingham for me here, and he also ran an excellent fourth in this race last year, when drawn away from Kinross and the main action.

Kinross looks the one to beat again, and mudlarks like Vadream have to be respected, but I'd say he has a fair each way chance as he handles this kind of ground well enough and goes so well here.

No. 9 (9) Jackie Oh (Ire) SBK 7/2 EXC 5 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 1lbs

OR: -

There is little between many of these but Jackie Oh comes in here at the top of her game and one of the highest-rated fillies in the line-up following her narrow second in the Prix de l'Opera last time. She will handle the ground and it is just a matter of whether she stays 1m4f well enough. That's an unknown and something we will only find out about on the day, but you have to love her progressive profile and she is a Galileo too, as regards the trip.

This looks a winnable race. Above The Curve is another filly I know well and this Group One winner obviously has the form to figure too. Red Riding Hood is in good form, but she needs to improve again for the step back up to 1m4f.

No. 9 (5) Paddington SBK 11/8 EXC 2.84 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: -

We obviously gave him a break after he didn't quite fire as expected in the Juddmonte and this has been the plan ever since. We all know what a hugely progressive horse he was before York, and that he toughed it out superbly on bad ground at Goodwood, and he looks the form horse and the one to beat here at his Ascot and Sandown best.

But it certainly won't be easy with this level of opposition, as there are a whole host of Group 1 winners ranged against him, with Tahiyra, Big Rock and Nashwa obvious dangers. The biggest danger could be the French horse.

No. 5 (3) Point Lonsdale (Ire) SBK 20/1 EXC 65 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: -

He has a fair bit to find on the book but very testing ground could just bring him into the equation if we stick to the main round track. Of course, he still may not be anywhere good enough given the level of opposition but he ran very well in the Irish Champion, not beaten far at all, and the expected deeper ground possibly makes him a lively outsider. But it's a very tough ask for him, for all the race lacks a stand-out.

No. 3 (9) Sonny Liston (Ire) SBK 7/1 EXC 9.2 Trainer: Ralph Beckett

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: 106

He has gone back up to a career-high mark of 106 after his excellent effort at Doncaster last time, but it is fully deserved and I actually think he should have won there. He handles testing ground and ran a great race for me here in the Hunt Cup, so he has his chance in what is very a hugely competitive handicap. He deserves to be among the market leaders, and I like his chance.

