Ryan Moore on Breeders' Cup Saturday: Love is my best chance of the meeting

Will be finishing strong and fav is beatable

19:40 - Extravagant Kid

I am lucky enough to have won on my only ride on the horse, when he took the Al Quoz at Meydan in March. So we know he has that Group 1-winning quality - backed up by his third in the King's Stand at Royal Ascot - and it is just a matter of whether he has the necessary pace to be winning over 5f on a track such as this, as he is probably more of a 6f horse in truth, as he hinted at when fourth in this race last year in Keeneland.

But he warmed up for this race when a good second to Golden Pal, the favourite in here, over 5f110yd at Keeneland last time, his first run since the July Cup, and he will be finishing off this better than most if he gets the gaps and breaks. He will need luck being drawn 12 of 12 then, but I don't think that is as bad as it sounds given his likely run-style over this trip.

On his European form and his Nunthorpe seventh, I think Golden Pal is very beatable, so I wouldn't rule out Glass Slippers and Emaaraty Ana, drawn inside him, at all.

Has to be rated one of the mot likely winners

20:59 - Love

She also had the option of the Turf over 1m4f but this looks a good spot for her. She may not quite have gone on as we hoped since her reappearance win in the Prince Of Wales's but she has clearly not run a bad race to be placed in a King George and a Juddmonte, and she only got nailed in the final stride trying to give 9lb to a talented 3yo in the Blandford Stakes last time.

She missed the Arc because of a slight temperature, and Ascot with an unsatisfactory blood count afterwards, but she is obviously fine now and the upside of that is that she comes here a fresh horse. She has to be rated as one of the most likely winners in here, and she is my best chance of the meeting.

I do respect War Like Goddess and Loves Only You though, and I think the latter is the 2021 form standard-setter on her Sha Tin win back in April. But I am pretty hopeful here.

Fair winning chance but she'll need luck from sticky draw

22:20 - Mother Earth

She ran a great race when storming home to finish second in the Juvenile Fillies Turf at this meeting in Keeneland last year and has obviously proved herself a Classic-winning filly this season, with two successes in the highest grade and a whole host of big performances. And you can easily argue she ran as well as ever when coming home well when fifth to Baaeed at Ascot last time.

We know she takes her racing tremendously well, has travelled over to America with distinction in the past, and a mile on quick ground, and a strong pace to aim at, is clearly fine for her. With her fair share of luck, I expect her to be in with a fair winning shot at this, though, once again, she will need the breaks and gaps from stall nine - a very sticky draw, that - which isn't great. But you play the hand you are dealt.

Space Blues is the right favourite but you could make a good case for his bigger-priced stablemate Master Of The Seas from stall one back on his favoured fast ground after two prep runs off a summer break. The American horses look pretty beatable in here.

Conditions will suit and has each-way claims on Saratoga form

23:40 - Japan / Bolshoi Ballet

He was below par at Belmont last time and you can see where he is drawn in 14, so he has a fair bit to prove here. But we know what a good horse he is on his day and he should have won at Saratoga back in August, form that sticks him in here with a good each-way chance with conditions set to suit. I think he will go well myself.

We also have Broome, who would have a place chance at his best, and if reserves Bolshoi Ballet and Mogul were to get a run I wouldn't be in a rush to rule them out.

Bolshoi Ballet has actually got into the race now after two Thursday withdrawals - one more sees Mogul in, too - and he clearly didn't fire for me behind Yibir at Belmont last time and was withdrawn on the day at Ascot three weeks ago because of the ground, but Aidan seems very happy with him at the moment and you can easily see 1m4f around here on quick ground suiting him.

Tarnawa is easily the best horse in here on recent evidence but you are facing a fair few negatives if backing her at short odds, notably that wide draw and the fact that this is the shortest straight in America.

