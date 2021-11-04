To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Tony Calvin Tips

Rhys Williams Tips

Paul Nicholls Previews

Daily Racing Multiple

Today's Racing News

Racing Results & Replays

Ryan Moore on Breeders' Cup Friday: Lots more to come from Glounthaune

Betfair Ambassador Ryan Moore
Ryan Moore has three rides at Del Mar on Friday at the Breeders' Cup

The Breeders' Cup commences with some excellent action at Del Mar on Friday night, and Betfair Ambassador Ryan Moore has three rides on the card...

"He is a colt of no little promise, and we think there is a lot more to come from him."

- Ryan Moore on Glounthaune

Good chance on form but Twilight Jet could be the one to beat

21:50 - Armor

I won the Molecomb on Armor and he has performed equally well in defeat on his next three starts. In fact, his narrow third in Group 1 company in the Middle Park was probably his best effort yet. He is tactically versatile but the draw is so important around this turf track. Depending on their respective run styles, you can virtually throw out half of the field after the stalls positions are known, so you have to get lucky as well as being good. And I could certainly have got a lot luckier on that front this week.

From a form perspective he has a pretty good chance, though the home team may be hard to beat in here, and his draw in seven could have been worse. Actually, when I say the home team could be hard to beat, I think Twilight Jet is the one we have to all fear from stall one, as his Middle Park run and Cornwallis win last time just about makes him the form horse in here. He should arguably be favourite.

Needs to improve and she has a tough draw

23:10 - Malavath

I haven't sat on her before but this Mehmas filly has a very likeable, progressive profile and she saw off a lot of fair sorts when winning a Group 2 over 6f in testing ground at Chantilly last time. She will have to improve to be winning this - though there doesn't look to be a stand-out in here - and she has to show she can do it on this quicker surface too, but her pedigree suggests the step up to 1m here will suit her. Her draw in 12 is far from ideal, though.

I think the locals are beatable, so I would give a fair chance to Hello You and Cachet at decent prices. That Rockfel 1-2 have a decent shot at this; the winner Hello You obviously beat Cachet at Newmarket but I rode Cachet at Ascot back in July when she was only ¾ length behind the recent dual Group 1 winner Angel Bleu and I can see her going well from stall three.

Has lots of promise though Modern Games has a massive chance

00:30 - Glounthaune

I rode him to win on his debut at the Curragh back in April, when he got the better of the Middle Park runner-up Castle Star. He was off the track for a long while afterwards and went off a 20/1 chance in the Dewhurst last month, so I think his effort in sixth was probably a fair enough run there, considering he was jumping up to Group 1 company off a summer break and he didn't get the clearest of runs.

We got some more experience into him when he won a Group 3 a week later, and he would have also taken in the Group 1 at Saint Cloud seven days afterwards too had the ground not turned very testing.

He is a colt of no little promise, and we think there is a lot more to come from him. The midfield draw in eight is okay for him, I guess, and he has fared better than form horse, Dewhurst runner-up Dubawi Legend, who has got stall 14. I agree with Modern Games being favourite coming out of stall one, as I have been very impressed with him and I think he has a massive chance.

Get a £5 Free Bet – Every Day

Stake £20 on multiples over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 to use on multiples. Bets must settle within 48 hours. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.

Del Mar (US) 5th Nov (R10 1m Grd1)

Show Hide

Saturday 6 November, 12.30am

Market rules

Back Lay
Modern Games
Albahr
Dakota Gold
Tiz The Bomb
Slipstream
Mackinnon
Great Max
Glounthaune
Stolen Base
Portfolio Company
Grafton Street
Credibility
Coinage
Dubawi Legend
Ready To Purrform
Detroit City
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Ryan Moore