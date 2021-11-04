Ryan Moore on Breeders' Cup Friday: Lots more to come from Glounthaune

Good chance on form but Twilight Jet could be the one to beat

21:50 - Armor

I won the Molecomb on Armor and he has performed equally well in defeat on his next three starts. In fact, his narrow third in Group 1 company in the Middle Park was probably his best effort yet. He is tactically versatile but the draw is so important around this turf track. Depending on their respective run styles, you can virtually throw out half of the field after the stalls positions are known, so you have to get lucky as well as being good. And I could certainly have got a lot luckier on that front this week.

From a form perspective he has a pretty good chance, though the home team may be hard to beat in here, and his draw in seven could have been worse. Actually, when I say the home team could be hard to beat, I think Twilight Jet is the one we have to all fear from stall one, as his Middle Park run and Cornwallis win last time just about makes him the form horse in here. He should arguably be favourite.

Needs to improve and she has a tough draw

23:10 - Malavath

I haven't sat on her before but this Mehmas filly has a very likeable, progressive profile and she saw off a lot of fair sorts when winning a Group 2 over 6f in testing ground at Chantilly last time. She will have to improve to be winning this - though there doesn't look to be a stand-out in here - and she has to show she can do it on this quicker surface too, but her pedigree suggests the step up to 1m here will suit her. Her draw in 12 is far from ideal, though.

I think the locals are beatable, so I would give a fair chance to Hello You and Cachet at decent prices. That Rockfel 1-2 have a decent shot at this; the winner Hello You obviously beat Cachet at Newmarket but I rode Cachet at Ascot back in July when she was only ¾ length behind the recent dual Group 1 winner Angel Bleu and I can see her going well from stall three.

Has lots of promise though Modern Games has a massive chance

00:30 - Glounthaune

I rode him to win on his debut at the Curragh back in April, when he got the better of the Middle Park runner-up Castle Star. He was off the track for a long while afterwards and went off a 20/1 chance in the Dewhurst last month, so I think his effort in sixth was probably a fair enough run there, considering he was jumping up to Group 1 company off a summer break and he didn't get the clearest of runs.

We got some more experience into him when he won a Group 3 a week later, and he would have also taken in the Group 1 at Saint Cloud seven days afterwards too had the ground not turned very testing.

He is a colt of no little promise, and we think there is a lot more to come from him. The midfield draw in eight is okay for him, I guess, and he has fared better than form horse, Dewhurst runner-up Dubawi Legend, who has got stall 14. I agree with Modern Games being favourite coming out of stall one, as I have been very impressed with him and I think he has a massive chance.

