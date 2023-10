Sunday trio all in with a chance

The Revenant can give us a winning finish

Saint-Cloud 14:58 - Illinois

No. 2 (1) Illinois (Ire) Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: -

I wasn't on Illinois when he won at the Curragh on his debut but everyone seemed very impressed by him as the half-brother to Danedream eased to a wide-margin win. And understandably so. That came over 1m1f in soft ground, so you'd have to think this test will suit him. He is another exciting middle-distance prospect for next season and let's hope he keeps his unbeaten tag in place, going in over the winter.

We also run another once-raced maiden winner in Los Angeles, and he was also dominant when winning over 1m1f on his debut at Tipperary. This Camelot colt obviously has great potential, and a win for either of ours would not surprise me, for all Islandsinthestream and Shiffrin probably set the standard.

Saint-Cloud 13:33 - Navy Seal

No. 2 (1) Navy Seal (Ire) Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: -

I haven't ridden him either in any of his three starts but he won his maiden in good style on heavy at Galway in August and improved again when fourth in the Beresford last time. He is progressing with experience but he will need to come on again to trouble a couple of these. It's very possible, though.

We also have Portland in here and the Dubawi colt actually has pretty similar form claims to Navy Seal going into the race.

Saint-Could 14:50 - The Revenant

We tend to see him in the QEII at this time of year but he has stayed at home this season and he has an obvious chance in here, although I have seen easier Group 3s, as Tribalist in particular, American Flag and Belbek, are serious form rivals. In fact, it looks like a strong Group 2 on paper.

The Revenant won the Ascot race back in 2020 and comes here after a narrow third at Deauville last time, his first run since early summer, so it is fair to assume he will be very competitive here.