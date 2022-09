Further rain no issue and trip is fine

13:25 - Inchicore

I haven't ridden her before but she is a filly on the up, following up her Goodwood win with a relatively close fourth in the Old Newton Cup last time. She is steadily creeping up the weights but the return to 1m6f will suit and she handles dig if they get any more rain.

Good colt and form working out really well

14:00 - Nostrum

No. 3 (3) Nostrum SBK 8/13 EXC 1.74 Trainer: Sir Michael Stoute

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

This race has obviously cut up a lot but there are still some decent sorts in opposition, among them the Convivial winner Desert Order. But we think our colt is up to this Listed level, and hopefully higher, after he was very professional in winning by 3 lengths on his debut at Sandown. That form looks good - in fact, the third came out and beat Desert Order next time - and of course we expect him to put up a bold show. He's a good colt.

Drop back to 5f should pose no problems

14:35 - Crispy Cat

Obviously, we all have the Nunthorpe runner-up The Platinum Queen to beat, but if she underperforms then maybe we are best placed to take advantage, though impressive Molecomb winner Trillium may have something to say about that.

He has run to a consistently good level since winning on his debut, and possibly ran up to his best in the Richmond Stakes last time, and I don't see the step back down to 5f troubling him at all. In fact, his best run was arguably his third in that controversial Norfolk Stakes over this trip.

Very impressive last time

16:55 - Zaman Jemil

He has paid for an impressive Newcastle success last time with a 10lb rise. I guess we will find out if he can cope with that hike, back on turf and probably in a more competitive race, but you can't knock what he did last time.

Fair mark but Royal looks a big contender

17:30 - Brunnera

No. 1 (2) Brunnera EXC 1.02 Trainer: Hugo Palmer

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 4

Weight: 10st 2lbs

OR: 95

She obviously didn't run her race when I rode her at Lingfield in October, and this will be the first time we have seen her since. But a mark of 95 looks very fair on some of her Listed race performances last season, and she did win first time out last term, too.

She has her chance then but she meets some progressive types here, and the 3yo Royal Scandal down the bottom of the weights could be problematical given her profile and the fact that she is by Dubawi out of a Group 1 winner and she is running off a mark of just 89.