Ryan rides three good chances at Longchamp

Never Ending Story set to run a big race

Group 1 is worth a shot for Boogie Woogie

Frankel colt could be involved in the shake up

14:50 - Hans Andersen

No. 9 (5) Hans Andersen Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

Hans Andersen acquitted himself well enough after beating Al Riffa in his maiden at two, and you had to be delighted with his comeback win at Leopardstown, even if the runner-up came out and disappointed next time.

The step up to a mile for the first time will suit this Frankel colt and he could well find the improvement needed for him to be involved the shake-up here.

Set to run big race against Group 1 winners

15:30 - Never Ending Story

No. 7 (6) Never Ending Story (Ire) Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: -

She won a Group 3 last season andshaped very well in both starts in Group 1 afterwards, running better than her final position suggested both times. You had to be very impressed by her return at Leopardstown, when she put the subsequent Guineas third Matilda Picotte away pretty easily.

This is a good race, as you'd expect, with Group 1 winners like Blue Rose Cen in the field, but I think she is set to run a big race. She's in good shape.

Ready to step up in Group 1

16:10 - Boogie Woogie

No. 8 (5) Boogie Woogie (Ire) Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: -

Her maiden second to Savethelastdance is obviously looking like pretty hot form now - the third has also come out and won well - and she broke her duck in good style at Naas last time.

This is clearly a big step up, taking on the likes of the unbeaten Jannah Rose, but this Group 1 looks well worth a shot. And maybe this impeccably bred filly doesn't have as much to find as it first appears. The first-time cheekpieces may well help her, too.