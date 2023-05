Ryan rides three at Newmarket on Friday

All in with a decent chance in strong races

Infinite Cosmos has opportunity to get first win

Nice prospect can compete in good race

13:15 - Circle Of Fire

No. 2 (2) Circle Of Fire SBK 6/1 EXC 6.2 Trainer: Sir Michael Stoute

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

He is one of a few of our horses running this week that were all set to be out at Sandown's abandoned meeting last Friday. I was impressed when he won for me at Salisbury last season and the bare form looks pretty decent, with the runner-up winning twice since and now rated 90, while I rode the third to finish a nice second at Kempton last month.

We have been happy with Circle Of Fire at home and he's a nice prospect. It's a good race but I like to think he will be competitive.

Has chance if he can overcome penalty

14:25 - Iconic Moment

No. 1 (6) Iconic Moment (Ire) SBK 9/2 EXC 6.4 Trainer: James Tate

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: -

He carries a 3lb penalty for his Listed win at Lingfield last month, which makes life tough here, but he ran well enough in defeat over a mile at Chelmsford last time, and he has his chance if able to translate that ability to turf. The step back to 7f could well suit him better, too.

Well-bred filly in good shape

16:45 - Infinite Cosmos

No. 1 (7) Infinite Cosmos (Ire) SBK 4/5 EXC 1.85 Trainer: Sir Michael Stoute

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

She was only touched off on her debut on soft at Doncaster at the back-end. The winner has come out and finished a good second to a very promising horse of Andre Fabre's this season in a Group 3 at Saint-Cloud, a race in which I finished third.

Infinite Cosmos is a well-bred Sea The Stars filly and I'd be hopeful she will make up into a smart middle-distance filly this season, so this maiden looks a good opportunity for her, for all she is up against similarly promising and unexposed types. She's in good shape.