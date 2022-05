Newbury

With improvement he can be in the mix

13:35 - Cadamosto

He was a talented 2yo when getting on the track last season, not being beaten by much on the far and probably wrong side when fourth in the Norfolk Stakes. I'd say we were satisfied enough with his comeback third at Navan. He will appreciate the drying ground and, with a bit of improvement, he looks to hold as good a chance as most in here. It's a tough race to call, though.

No. 1 (9) Cadamosto (Ire) SBK 5/1 EXC 6.4 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

Ready to strike if Baaed brings B-game

15:20 - Mother Earth

Clearly, Baaeed is the one we all have to beat if he comes here on his A-game on his return, and he can maybe still run 7lb off it and get away with it. But the rest can only concentrate on their own performances and we know Mother Earth is very likely to run her race.

She is a Classic winner, and a dual Group 1 scorer, and we were delighted with her reappearance win at the Curragh back in March as we thought she would need that. We are race-fit and in good nick, so we are here and able if the favourite doesn't perform to his best, for whatever reason. Drying ground after Wednesday's rain is a plus, for all she handles easier going.

No. 9 (4) Mother Earth (Ire) SBK 11/2 EXC 9.6 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 4

Weight: 8st 11lbs

OR: -

Time to show what he can do on the track

15:55 - Sierra Blanca

We had four in here at the five-day stage and we rely on Sierra Blanca, a No Nay Never colt out of the stable's dual Oaks-winning filly Alexandrova. You'd think he will get a lot further down the line, even with the sire involved, so 6f is a good starting point for him and he shows plenty of ability at home. The track is the true test of ability, though.