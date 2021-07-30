Ryan Moore: Meraas has a chance in Stewards' Cup off current mark

Has a shout if bouncing back to form

13:20 - Red Mirage

I haven't ridden him before but it looks as though he will have to leave the form of his last two starts behind him to figure here. But if he returns to the form of his Kempton win last month - albeit that came off a 10lb lower mark - then he is in with a shout in an open race. And he is obviously lightly-raced, too.

Isn't badly treated on some recent form

13:55 - Zim Baby

Things didn't go smoothly for her when she was last of five at Chester last time but she is obviously better than that and she isn't badly treated now on her Doncaster Listed-race third last November or her narrow defeat at Catterick in May. She likes it soft, so any more rain would be welcomed by connections.

Longer trip well worth trying

14:30 - My Frankel

He ran well when third in soft ground over 1m4f at Haydock last time and hopefully the step up to 1m6f for the first time will bring about the improvement needed to get his head in front here. It certainly looked a move worth trying after the way he stuck on at Haydock last time.

Weight allowance helps but Wonderful Tonight the one to beat

15:05 - Divinely

No. 9 (6) Divinely (Ire) SBK 14/1 EXC 15 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 8lbs

OR: 106

She has developed into a very solid, classy filly and now has two Classic-placed performances to her name after chasing home Snowfall in the Irish Oaks last time, albeit at a respectful distance. She operates on any ground, so the weather can do what it wants, and you have to like her chances as the only 3yo in here getting a hefty 12lb from most, and 15lb from Wonderful Tonight. But you obviously have to say Wonderful Tonight is the one to beat in here after that Hardwicke win last time, even though she picked up a 3lb penalty for it, especially if we get more rain.

Has a chance of betting last year's sixth in this race

15:40 - Meraas

He was rated 103 when sixth in this race last season and he races off 100 here, so he has his chance. It would have obviously been better had he been able to race off his current rating of 97, but he hasn't been running badly in defeat lately. He handles soft but drying ground is probably what he wants.

I know little about him but he has a Group 2 entry

16:10 - Ring Of Beara

I know nothing of him but this Wootton Bassett colt cost 200,000gns as a yearling and has an attractive pedigree and I see Richard had a winning juvenile newcomer at Newbury earlier in the month. Let's hope this colt can do the same but, as I said, I've heard nothing as it stands. He does hold a Group 2 entry though, so make of that what you will.

