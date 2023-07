One ride for Ryan Moore in Deauville on Sunday

Chaldean the one to beat in Group 1 contest

Meditate not without a chance back down to 7f

Chaldean looks the obvious one to beat, but the race has some depth beyond him. However, I can see my filly going well here, with the drop back to 7f perhaps the biggest reason for that.

She clearly has run two excellent races in the Irish 1,000 Guineas and the Coronation Stakes on her last two starts, with the one at the Curragh the pick, but she shows a lot of pace and I think the step down in trip could be a good move.

Her Breeders' Cup win came over a mile but she showed a lot of speed there, and in her previous efforts at two over 6f and 7f. She follows a similar path to Tenebrism, who won this race for us last season, and hopefully with the same result.