Ryan Moore Sunday Longchamp Rides: Treasure Isle and Mother Nature can go well

Two rides for Ryan at Longchamp on Sunday

Treasure Isle had strongest piece of form and will go well

Mother Nature has good form and will enjoy step up in trip

Just the five in against Treasure Isle here. He has plenty of experience at this stage and his win in the listed Juvenile Sprint Stakes at the Curragh earlier this month is probably the strongest piece of form on show here. He has always showed plenty of speed and is a straightforward type who will go well but Aesterius is probably the one to beat on his Ascot and Goodwood runs.

Is a nice Justify filly who is progressing all the time. She won her maiden in Killarney and stepped up on that with a decent second to Shamida in a fillies G3 at Cork. That's a good piece of form and the step up to 1m6f here will suit her. Our other runner, Lily Hart, was 1/2l behind Mother Nature in that Cork race after trying to make all and is a nice filly who will give her running.

