Ryan Moore: Henry Longfellow should be right in the mix in strong Prix du Moulin

Back down to Group 3 company should suit Fast Tracker

Softer ground more to Al Mubhir's liking

Henry Longfellow right in the mix in a strong Group 1

One of three Wathan owned runners with their retained jockey, James Doyle, on the Prix du Jockey Club runner-up, First Look. He probably brings the best form into the race. Fast Tracker was sent off favourite there and ran disappointingly but the drop down to Group 3 company should suit.

I rode Ombudsman when he won at Deauville last month for the Gosden's. He's a good horse in the making who is going through the grades nicely and that rode like a decent race. It will be interesting to see how he copes at G3 level for the first time.

He ran ok in the Rose of Lancaster at Haydock. I'll be putting that form to the test with Regal Reality on Saturday at the same track. The ground was probably a bit lively for him at Haydock and he was a bit free early. The soft ground here will be more up his alley but there are a couple in here that are dropping back from G1 company.

Haya Zark, who ran well behind Mqse De Sevigne in the Prix d'Ispahan and Dolayli, who was down the field in the Queen Anne at Royal Ascot. They could be hard to beat.

Things didn't go to plan in the French Guineas but he put that run behind him with a good second to Rosallion in the St. James Palace at Royal Ascot, with the French Guineas winner, Metropolitan 3L back in third. He didn't handle Goodwood as well as we expected but ran ok all things considered.

This is a very good renewal of the Prix du Moulin though. Jacques le Marois winner, Charyn and the Guineas winner, Notable Speech, heading the field of seven. Charyn has been a revelation this season winning two G1's and was very impressive in the Jacques le Marois. Notable Speech put a disappointing run in the St. James Palace behind him to win the Goodwood race (the Sussex Stakes).

The form line with Metropolitan puts us right in the mix though. Like I said, it's a deep race but my lad will give a good account of himself.

