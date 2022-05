Leading chance despite handicapper's efforts

14:05 - Live In The Dream

He looked pretty quick when making all at Sandown last time, so his draw in two could certainly have been worse. The handicapper didn't take kindly to the emphatic manner of the win and upped him 8lb, but he clearly looks to hold a leading chance, although he does have pace inside of him in stall one.

No. 5 (2) Live In The Dream (Ire) SBK 7/4 EXC 2.92 Trainer: Adam West

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 1lbs

OR: 92

Has a chance against formidable favourite

14:40 - Thoughts Of June

She showed ability in both starts over 1m at two, and I sat on her for the first time in a 1m2f maiden at Leopardstown. She shaped well to finish second to Above The Curve there, and I think that was pretty strong maiden form. The winner of Joseph's, who re-opposes here, is well-regarded and I see the third scored next time, and the fifth won for me at Naas subsequently, beating the fourth home in a photo.

She is by Galileo out and a full sister to a 1m4f winner, so you have to think the extra distance will suit. She obviously has her work cut out with Above The Curve and some other unexposed fillies in here, but she has her chance, all right.

No. 8 (8) Thoughts Of June (Ire) SBK 8/1 EXC 9.4 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

Galileo horse can go well again

15:10 - Changingoftheguard

New London is second favourite for the Derby I see, and he was clearly impressive under a 7lb penalty in a novice at Newmarket last time, but he meets two or three decent sorts in here.

My horse stepped up markedly on his juvenile form when winning by six lengths on his return at Dundalk and, while that was a straightforward assignment for him, the runner-up didn't let the form down when just touched off last time. He steps up another 2f or so here but he is a Galileo and he saw his race out very well over an extended 1m2f at Dundalk.

No. 2 (2) Changingoftheguard (Ire) SBK 9/2 EXC 5.1 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

Solid performer heading in the right direction

15:40 - Pocket The Profit

On another day, I think he would have gone close to winning at Newmarket last time but he clearly still ran a very solid race in fourth. He is 4lb higher here, so he certainly needs to improve - and he would want to sit handier around here too, though stall seven makes life tough on that score - but he is a horse going the right way.