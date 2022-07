Trip and ground ideal and he's weighted to go well

13:50 - Just Fine

We definitely feel he has a good handicap in him off this mark - and he was dropped 2lb for a decent sixth at York last time, a race in which he didn't get a lot of racing room in the closing stages - but he probably needs more of a killer instinct in these big-field, hugely competitive handicaps. But trip and ground are right for him, and he is weighted to go well again, providing he gets the breaks, so let's see.

Consistent form but needs to do better here

14:25 - Dark Thirty

He has probably run to a similar level on all three of his starts, winning on his debut and then running fifth to Holloway Boy in the Chesham, though maybe he took a step forward when third in the Superlative Stakes last time. That will need improving on here - the Chesham winner sets the standard in the absence of July Stakes runner-up Show Respect, but the form of that race is not working out well - but he is going the right way.

Has course form and has each-way claims

15:00 -Gubbass

He has a bit to find to be winning this, but I see he has been gelded since we last saw him, so hopefully that will have a positive impact on his performance. He wasn't beaten far in the Prix Morny last season and ran well for me first time up when fourth in the Greenham, so he has outside each-way claims on those efforts. And he was beaten only ½ length when third in the Richmond Stakes here last season, so he has course form too, though his draw in 10 could have been better maybe.

I'm on the one to beat but Coltrane could be troublesome

15:35 - Kyprios

No. 4 (8) Kyprios (Ire) Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 11lbs

OR: 119

Ignore all the talk about Stradivarius, I think my colt beat him fair and square at Royal Ascot, and maybe a shade comfortably too in the final analysis.

It may well be that the older horse is better than he was able to show that day, but Kyprios was very professional and determined there, showing a great attitude, and I think he is very much the one to beat here, though of course Trueshan is probably the form choice if allowed to take his chance on what looks like being ground on the quick side once again. You'd have to be worried about him.

Stradivarius is clearly a threat once again as well, but I would also put in a very good word for Coltrane too, though. I was surprised to be beaten by him in the Ascot Stakes, and he appeared to step it up another level at Sandown last time. He is on an upward curve and he could be troublesome if progressing again.

Decent maiden but he should go well

16:45 -Supreme King

I wasn't on board when this Kingman colt was second on his debut at Haydock, so you know as much as me if you have watched the replay. He travelled well into his race before possibly showing signs of experience, and he may well have bumped into a good one there. He should go well, though it's a competitive maiden with the likes of Chartwell House boasting decent form claims.

Very well bred and hopefully more to come

17:20 - Crystal Caprice

No. 6 (1) Crystal Caprice (Ire) Trainer: Sir Michael Stoute

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: 87

She was probably entitled to win her maiden at Yarmouth but she obviously took her form to a new level when winning that race by 7 lengths. A mark of 87 is probably enough on what she achieved there but the Frankel filly clearly has a very good pedigree and you'd hope there is a more to come. No doubt she will be one of the favourites here, and hopefully rightly so.

Good chance in an open race

17:55 - Kimngrace

The stable is going well at the moment and Kimngrace has her chance in an open handicap. She won here two starts ago and she was only just touched off at Haydock last time. She has gone up 5lb for that defeat, but they were clear of the third, who has scored since, and the winner also went in again next time, so hopefully she remains on a very competitive mark. She has a good chance.