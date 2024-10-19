Ryan Moore: Kyprios my standout chance on Champions Day at Ascot

Kyprios sets a clear standard that they all have to come up to

Los Angeles ran a cracker in the Arc but this is a tough renewal

Thunder Run is improving and has a chance in a wide-open Balmoral

Ryan Moore Superboost

Ryan Moore rides the brilliant stayer Kyprios in the opening race at Ascot on British Champions Day (13:20), and the horse is unbeaten so far this season, winning all six starts by at least one length.

The Betfair Sporstbook have super-boosted Kyprios's price to win again today by at least one length from 4/51.80 to 5/42.25. To take advantage of this price just click on the odd in the below bet banner to go directly to the pre-loaded betslip.

Recommended Bet Back Kyprios to Win by 1+ lengths in 13:20 Ascot SBK 5/4

What is left to say. He's the best stayer in the business and we'll be looking to achieve another unblemished season. Last year we gave best to Trawlerman in this, but it was a truncated season coming back from his lay-off. This renewal is a very different proposition having got the better of the Godolphin runner in the Gold Cup. My lad sets the clear standard here and they all have to try and come up to it.

It's a wide-open Champion Sprint with Kinross and Betfair Sprint Cup winner, Montassib, looking the ones to beat but James's Delight has improved all season and deserves to take his place in the line-up. I won a valuable sprint handicap on him at York in June. He stepped up successfully into listed company in Deauville next time out before just getting touched off by Spycatcher in a Group 3 at the same track. He is only 3yo and still improving and should go well on ground that's suits.

She steps back up to 12f here after running ok in the Prix de l'Opera on Arc day. They went quite slow in Longchamp and she's better judged on her win in the Yorkshire Oaks. Stanerra winner, Grateful, was a good winner of the Royallieu over 1m6f and the ground will hold no fear for her. She is still improving. While the well-bred, Wingspan, would not be without a chance on her second to Hanalia in the Blandford. Having said that the Juddmonte filly, Kalpana, looks a smart prospect and could be the one to beat.

He's without a win this season but has run some pretty smart races in defeat. Particularly his second to Rosallion in the St James Palace on the round track here and last day in the Moulin, when he finished 3l behind runner-up Charyn, in third. Charyn won the Queen Anne over the straight mile and sets the standard here, and the 3-year-old filly, Tamfana, looks to be on the improve, but my lad will run his usual solid race.

He is such a hardy, tough horse and ran a cracker in the Arc considering there was no pace on and we had to make our own running. It's a top-quality renewal here though. He has a 1 ¼ l to find with Economics on Irish Champion Stakes running and Calandagan was a very good second to City Of Troy in the Juddmonte at York. They are the ones to beat here. Continuous never really got into the Arc from his wide draw and also met with some interference. He's better judged on his Royal Whip win at the Curragh over 10f in August.

Looks an improving sort having won the Clipper for the race sponsors at York in August and is definitely heading in the right direction. As ever with the Balmoral, it's a wide-open handicap. Qirat is in the same bracket as my lad and Bill Farrell sending State Actor over from Ireland is not without a chance.

Timeform Verdict

Kyprios was beaten a neck by Trawlerman in the Long Distance Cup 12 months ago but he had endured an injury-hit, truncated campaign and probably wasn't at his very best. He gained his revenge in the Gold Cup earlier this season, however, and has won all six starts in 2024, looking as good as ever.

He is 4 lb clear of old rival Trawlerman at the head of Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings and he should prove difficult to beat. Kyprios is the standout ride for Moore, though he has other credible contenders, including Content who is 1 lb off the top-rated in the Fillies and Mares Stakes (14:35) based on the form of her Yorkshire Oaks win.

