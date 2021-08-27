Ryan Moore: Japan will give a good account in Saratoga on Saturday if ground dries out

Saratoga 22:25 - Japan

He kicked off the season with a good win in the Ormonde where he beat Trueshan and Sonnyboyliston. That form has been well franked since with Trueshan winning the Group 1 Goodwood Cup and Sonnyboyliston landing the Ebor last Saturday.

The ground went against him in the Coronation Cup and again in the Hardwicke when it came up soft. He just doesn't operate to the same level when it's soft. With this race in mind, we dropped him back to 1m1f in the Group 3 Meld Stakes at Leopardstown the last day. He did it well there and I thought he was always holding off the late closers. That will have sharpened him up.

No. 6 (6) Japan Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 5

Weight: 8st 8lbs

OR: -

Although only the seven runners here it's a very competitive race and the Chad Brown trained, Tribhuvan, looked smart when making all to land the Grade 1 United Nations Stakes in Monmouth Park last month. Cross Border, who won the Bowling Green here on his last run and last year's winner, Channel Maker, who beat Cross Boarder by 5 3/4L that day, also must be respected.

Hopefully the ground has dried out following some recent bad weather in the area and if it has, then my guy will give a good very account of himself.

