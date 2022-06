Must improve if he's to challenge Modern Games

15:00 - Ivy League

He is drawn marginally the better of our pair, and I can see the step up in trip suiting him. He found it happening all a bit too quick in the grade when seventh in the Irish 2000 Guineas last time but it wasn't a bad run, and he had earlier shaped as if 1m2f was worth a go when second at Leopardstown.

He clearly needs to improve to get into the mix here but let's hope the Galileo colt improves for the greater stamina test.

I think stepping up in trip may just suit The Acropolis, too. A good second on his return over 7f, we pitched him in pretty deep in the French 2000 Guineas last time and I think he ran well given he was always playing catch-up from his wide draw.

He wasn't beaten that far in the end, shaping as if going up in distance was well worth trying, even if his pedigree wouldn't necessarily hint at 1m2f being his optimum. But it is another big field and competitive race - the French Guineas winner Modern Games is the one to beat again, I imagine, along with Ancient Rome maybe - so let's see how we fare. Being re-drawn in 10 isn't a positive for him, though.