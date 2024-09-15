Ryan Moore: Kyprios sets a high standard on Day 2 of the Irish Champions Festival

Bedtime Story is an above average filly and worthy favourite

Henri Matisse needs to improve again but I think he will

Kyprios has been in great form and sets a high standard

Won the listed Hurry Harriet at Gowran before finishing third when stepped up to Group 3 company in the Snow Fairy at the Curragh last month. Although a little unlucky in running there she stayed on well behind Tarawa. She is a beautifully bred filly out of Hydrangea and the additional furlong here should help bring out the best in her.

Her win in the Chesham marked her out as an above average filly and she hasn't disappointed in Group 3 and Group 2 company since. She showed good qualities in the Debutante last time out as we went a steady pace there. Lake Victoria is a lovely Frankle filly that beat Red Letter on her debut, that's good form, and she stepped up to win the Sweet Solera on the July course next time out. She is another very promising filly and will run well.

This is a hot race though; Ollie Sangster supplemented Simmering and Red Letter looks very good indeed. All told Bedtime Story has done everything we have asked of her so far this season, going through the grades nicely, has been trained for this race and is a worthy favourite.

I though she ran a super race in the Nunthorpe considering we were drawn on the stands side and all the action was over on the far side of the track. Only for that I think we'd have been a lot closer to reopposing Bradsell. We are drawn in stall one here, so we'll have to see how that develops but she's a very straightforward filly who was impressive when landing the course and distance Sapphire Stakes back in July. I'm looking forward to her.

He's a big strong son of Wootton Bassett who's three form three this season. I though he was impressive in the Group 2 Futurity when stepping up to 7f for the first time. He settled well there. Again, this is a very good race though, Aomori City, for Charlie Appleby, looked smart in the Vintage at Goodwood and Hill Road was impressive in a Leopardstown maiden.

While Cowardofthecounty, who I rode to win in Deauville, is another nice colt. My colt has been going through the grades nicely and he'll need to improve again in this Grade 1, but I think he will.

Everyone knows about Kyprios, he's an open book at this stage so there's not a lot I can say other than he's been in great form this season and has impressed me in each of his wins. I respect Giavellotto, he's a very nice horse and Vauban will appreciate the drop back to 1m6f but they both have to come up to the standard set by my horse.

A very open sales race and I ride the maiden, Right And True. The extended 6f and a strong pace should be a help but it's a wide-open affair with several unexposed types who can take a step forward.

I won the Irish Cambridgeshire on him here last month and he's obviously a talented horse. The handicapper gave him 7lbs for the head win there and he's stepping up to 10f today but I'm hoping of a decent run in what is another very open handicap at the Irish Champions Festival.

Timeform Verdict

Ryan Moore has an excellent book of rides at the Curragh on Sunday, but the pick of them all could be the exciting Henri Matisse, who has won all three of his starts so far, and looked all over a top-level performer when defying a penalty in the Futurity Stakes over this course and distance three weeks ago.

The winning margin was a length that day, but he won with more in hand than that implies, set to go clear when jinking to his left in the final furlong, and still not looking the finished article. Henri Matisse is 6 lb clear on Timefrom weight-adjusted ratings moving up in class, and still has the 'Timeform small p' attached to his rating, highlighting he's open to further improvement.

Now read more Horse Racing tips and previews here.