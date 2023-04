Ryan Moore exclusive on his Friday four

Promising prospects in strong fields at Sandown

Getting on but still got it

14:25 - Regal Reality

No. 4 (4) Regal Reality SBK 12/1 EXC 14 Trainer: Sir Michael Stoute

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 8

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

This is a track he always goes well at, and he was third in the mile race on this card back in 2019 before going on to be placed in the Eclipse. I know he is getting on as an 8yo now but he wasn't that far off his best on a couple of occasions last year.

Hopefully he will give a good account of himself again - he wouldn't want it to get much softer - but, quite obviously, Adayar will take some stopping if anywhere near his best, and Anmaat is the improver, albeit one with a 5lb penalty.

Fair shot if rain holds off

15:00 - Potapova

No. 7 (3) Potapova SBK 15/2 EXC 12 Trainer: Sir Michael Stoute

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: -

This is a decent renewal but Potapova certainly has her chance getting the weight. She goes well fresh and her Atalanta Stakes win over course and distance last summer gives her a fair shot at this. Ideally, she would not want any more rain though.

Good prospect against strong rivals

15:35 - Circle Of Fire

No. 2 (1) Circle Of Fire SBK 6/1 EXC 7 Trainer: Sir Michael Stoute

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: -

I was impressed with him when he won for me at Salisbury last season and the bare form looks pretty decent, with the runner-up winning twice since and is now rated 90, while I rode the third to finish a nice second at Kempton earlier in the month.

We have been happy with him and hopefully this easier ground won't be a problem. He's a good prospect, but he is up against a few of those in here as well, and the likes of Arrest, Salt Bay and Flying Honours have proven Group-race form. Arrest is probably the one to beat.

Well-bred filly is leading chance

16:10 - Infinite Cosmos

No. 5 (7) Infinite Cosmos (Ire) EXC 1.96 Trainer: Sir Michael Stoute

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

She was only touched off on her debut on soft at Doncaster at the back-end, and the winner has come out and finished a good second to a very promising horse of Andre Fabre's this season in a Group 3 at Saint-Cloud, a race in which I finished third.

She is a well-bred Sea The Stars filly and I'd be hopeful she will make up into a smart middle-distance filly this season, but this does look a very hot little novice to be kicking off in, even if we are getting 6lb from the winners, and it wouldn't be ideal for her if it was genuinely heavy. But she is probably my best chance of a winner on the day.