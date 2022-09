Arrives in good form



14:25 - Indian Dream

He clearly comes here in good form, and the obvious question is whether the handicapper has caught up with him by raising him 5lb for a narrow defeat at York. I wouldn't read too much into the winner finishing last when stepped up to Group 3 company at Kempton on Saturday, and hopefully he can handle the expected easier ground.

No. 2 (2) Indian Dream (Ire) SBK 4/1 EXC 4.8 Trainer: Michael Bell

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 1lbs

OR: 87

Filly is each-way chance

15:35 - Nectaris

The German filly Novemba is probably the one to beat here form-wise but it is a competitive race. My filly comes here in decent form, and this is arguably an easier race than the Deauville Group 3 she was beaten three lengths in last time. She has an each-way chance.

No. 11 (10) Nectaris SBK 10/1 EXC 13.5 Trainer: Mrs J. Harrington, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: -

Form puts him in the mix

16:10 - Manaccan

Looking at his record, he probably wouldn't want much more rain but he comes here in good nick, and was only just touched off in this grade over 6f at Newmarket last time. The step down to 5f won't be an issue, and he has a good a form chance as any.

No. 3 (2) Manaccan SBK 9/4 EXC 3.45 Trainer: John Ryan

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 10st 0lbs

OR: -

Trip and tongue tie should mean more improvement

16:45 - Grand Central

I rode him on his debut and he ran his best race yet when third last time and I think an opening mark of 76 looks fair enough. I'd hope this Sioux Nation colt has more improvement in him, and the step up in trip and the first-time tongue-tie will maybe help in that regard.

No. 6 (2) Grand Central SBK 13/2 EXC 8.6 Trainer: Clive Cox

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: 76

Time to put best foot forward

17:20 - Just Fine

He clearly has dropped to a mark off which he can win - he is 4lb lower than a good sixth in the John Smith's Cup two starts ago, and he would have finished closer there with a better run - but he does need to go and do it. Hopefully, he can put his best foot forward here, and a bit of ease will be fine for him.