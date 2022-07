Lots expected last time and she can get closer to Lezoo here

13:50 - Minnietonka

No. 6 (6) Minnetonka (Ire) SBK 8/1 EXC 12 Trainer: Richard Hannon

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

Lezoo is clearly the form horse and the one to beat going into the race, but there are plenty in here with the capacity to improve markedly. Hopefully, Minnietonka is one of those.

She was very impressive in winning by a wide margin on her Salisbury debut, but she has 4 ½ lengths to find with Lezoo on their running on the July course last month.

It looks like the market expected better of her there, and that course can be tricky for inexperienced fillies and she possibly wasn't ideally placed towards the stands' side, so maybe she can get a lot closer here.

Goes well at the track and a good case can be made

15:00 - Tactical

It is clearly a hugely competitive handicap but Tactical certainly has his chance. He ran well enough in the face of a stiff task in the Group 2 Summer Mile here last time and he had earlier posted a very good effort in the Buckingham Palace at Royal Ascot, finishing a close seventh, and that run can be marked up as he was not ideally positioned on the near side. He is 1lb lower and goes well here, so you can definitely make a case for him.

No forlorn hope in high-class renewal

15:35 - Broome

No. 1 (1) Broome (Ire) SBK 16/1 EXC 23 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: -

Clearly, a high-class renewal. I wouldn't be too fussed that the horses in behind have done little for the form since, as I thought Broome was particularly impressive when winning the Hardwicke last time.

Even though he has won a Group 1 and has just been touched off in a Breeders' Cup Turf, I think you can make a fair argument that it was his best run yet, even as a 6yo.

He is clearly going up another level here, but I wouldn't be in a rush to dismiss him. He is in good shape.

Mishriff may possibly be better at a slightly shorter trip, but he finished second in the race last season and was unfortunate in the Eclipse last time, and he just about sets the form standard ahead of the Arc winner.

Of course, the 3yos get a lot of weight and, Westover and Emily Upjohn have their chances, but, looking at the betting, they look too short and Torquator Tasso looks the overpriced one. The expected quick ground is maybe the issue for him, but the form of his Arc win should not see him being quoted at double-figures odds here.

Hoping for repeat victory but this is a big task

17:20 - Mountain Peak

He won this race last year and he obviously arrives here in good order, having won over course and distance last time. The issue is that he is 6lb higher here after that short-head success, and races off a career-high mark of 108, so he has a pretty big job on. But his course record and well-being will hopefully count for a lot.