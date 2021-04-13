To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Ryan Moore: I like my chances Just Fine at Newmarket on Wednesday

Betfair Ambassador Ryan Moore
Ryan rides six at Newmarket on Wednesday

Betfair Ambassador Ryan Moore discusses his six rides at Newmarket on Wednesday with arguably his best chance of a winner running in the final race of the afternoon...

"This is usually a very hot handicap but I quite like his chances off 91, as I think he is better than that. Then again, there could be a horse in here with 10lb and upwards in hand. You never know."

16:45 - Just Fine


First race with unknown quantity

13:15 - Amber Dew

I know nothing about her at the moment, to be honest. But she is a Showcasing half-sister to a 5f winner and her dam was a decent sort, so let's see.

Encouraging form and decent ground bode well

14:25 - Ontario

He had plenty of experience at two and that can only be a good thing. He also showed his best form here for me when a narrow second in the Royal Lodge here, though his earlier Curragh form was not that far behind, and a mark of 109 looks fair enough on that run. He will get further obviously, but 7f on decent ground looks a good starting point for him and the stable form is encouraging.

Up against it but capable of performing well

15:00 - Solid Stone

He is clearly up against it here, stepping up in class, but his handicap form doesn't put him a million miles off these. I didn't actually ride him last season but he progressed well, and this trip could be ideal for him. He has plenty to find but it wouldn't surprise me if he ran okay, especially with our horses in such good nick. I think there is more to come from him, but there will need to be.

Form and pedigree suggest she has a chance

15:35 - Sacred

This is the first time I have sat on her so I can't give you any first-hand insight. But her Group 2 form - and she was so unlucky not to have won at least one of those races - makes her the standard-setter from a form perspective and her pedigree will give you every confidence she will stay this trip, and maybe even improve for it. And if her wind improves for the first-time tongue-tie, then great.

Capable of stepping up against strong rival

16:20 - Portfolio

She will need to step up from her Kempton runs to be winning this, but she may well do, as this mile will suit her a lot better. In fact, she may well need further down the line. She is decent but Snow Lantern looks the obvious one to beat in here.

Impressive horse set to improve again

16:45 - Just Fine

He impressed me when winning over 1m at Sandown last season, and I definitely think you will see a better horse over this longer trip here. He ran well at York afterwards, too. This is usually a very hot handicap but I quite like his chances off 91, as I think he is better than that. Then again, there could be a horse in here with 10lb and upwards in hand. You never know.

