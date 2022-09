Improving with experience and this will tell us more

13:30 - Library

This Galileo filly has been improving with experience and she did it really well at Tipperary last time. Obviously, this is going to tell us a lot more about her - and I will find out more about her too as this is the first time I have ridden her in a race - but these relatively slow-burners of Aidan's often keep on progressing at a pace and surprising you. It is a Listed race full of unknowns though, with four once-raced winners for starters.

Expect to see a very good colt here

14:40 - Auguste Rodin

Things obviously didn't go to plan on his debut when the door shut on me but he clearly ran a hugely promising second there and he did it well at Naas last time. We haven't seen him since that win in early July but he comes here in very good form and he will very much appreciate the step up to a mile, as befits a son of Deep Impact and Rhododendron.

No. 2 (5) Auguste Rodin (Ire) SBK 6/5 EXC 2.08 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: -

I'd be hopeful you will see a very good colt here, though Tower Of London was certainly no slouch when a very impressive winner for me here in July and he is a very exciting colt in his own right.

Competitve race but he has a fair chance on Dante run

15:10 - Bluegrass

Thunder Kiss could be the one to beat in here but it's a very competitive race with a few possible winners. Bluegrass had the option of the St Leger but he comes here and he would have a fair chance on his Dante third, especially as this 1m4f trip could prove to be his optimum.

Very good renewal of Irish Champion Stakes

15:45 - Luxembourg

Even with Baaeed declining the invitation, this looks a very good renewal. The Eclipse 1-2 of Vadeni and Mishriff probably deserve to head the betting, though you could argue that the winner is probably short enough at 11/8 even if he probably has the most attractive profile in the race.

No. 4 (6) Luxembourg (Ire) SBK 7/2 EXC 5.5 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: -

But this Group 1 has depth, and certainly the other French horse Onesto shouldn't be dismissed lightly, but we are very happy with Luxembourg.

Obviously, he had his problems after his excellent third in the Guineas, so his comeback win in a Group 3 at the Curragh last time was very much a stepping stone to bigger targets.

That narrow victory didn't please everyone but it did us and that's the main thing.

This is a tough ask for him after his interrupted campaign, but hopefully he will show what he is capable of. And Broome and Stone Age aren't out of this at their best either, though of course they are outsiders.

Tough task on this season's evidence

16:20 - Glounthaune

He was a very decent 2yo, winning his Group 3 here, but it is fair to say he hasn't improved in his two starts this season and he appears to have a pretty tough task here.

Better than she showed last time

16:55 - Tenebrism

Clearly, Homeless Songs and Saffron Beach are going to be tough to topple here, but we will give it a shot. The Guineas run was obviously a write-off but she has steadily progressed with racing since, winning her second Group 1 in the Prix Jean Prat, and then finishing second to Saffron Beach in the Prix Rothschild last time.

You don't need me to tell you that reversing that form is going to be difficult, without even factoring in the threat of Homeless Songs, but I think she is better than she showed at Deauville last time, so let's see.

Could be competitive of his current mark

17:30 - Temple Of Artemis

I won on him at Chester in May when he was trained by Aidan, and he appeared to find the step up to Group company a bit beyond him on his debut for Joseph last time. But it wasn't a bad effort at all and I'd say a mark of 96 could see him be competitive here. And hopefully a tongue-tie and blinkers will help, too.