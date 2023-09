Four big chances for Ryan Moore on Sunday

Gasper De Lemos and Content should go close

Tower Of London the class act in Irish Cesarewitch

No. 2 (7) Gasper De Lemos (Ire) SBK 85/40 EXC 3.15 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: -

I wasn't on board that day but this Justify colt looked much in need of the experience on his debut at Leopardstown last month. He steps down a furlong to 7f here but you'd hope and expect to see a much sharper colt, and the improvement needed to figure here.

No. 3 (1) Content (Ire) SBK 15/4 EXC 5.2 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

I think she met a very good filly in Kitty's Rose at Leopardstown last time and she clearly has the level of form to give her a winning chance here, though maybe she has to up her game again against Sakti and Caught U Looking.

No. 4 (2) Aesop's Fables (Ire) SBK 9/1 EXC 12 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: -

Ocean Quest and Go Athletico are probably the two to beat in here but Aesop's Fables has a decent chance on his Newbury third to Shaquille in May and he didn't run badly in a Flying Five that threw up a few surprises last time.

No. 12 (13) Tower Of London (Ire) SBK 5/1 EXC 7 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 11lbs

OR: 110

I appreciate winning any handicap off a mark of 110 will take a huge effort but that assessment is justified after his career-best fourth in the St Leger last time. He is related to some top stayers and hopefully he can stamp his class on this race. It's clearly a fair ask, though he could well be up to it. He is a horse I have always rated.