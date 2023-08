No. 5 (3) Diego Velazquez (Ire) SBK 8/13 EXC 1.57 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: -

We run a couple in here. The Siyouni colt Old Faithful is stoutly-bred on the dam side, so 7f is a good starting point for him, and I ride Diego Valezquez, a Frankel half-brother to Broome and Point Lonsdale among others, so the trip should also suit him first time up and he cost a lot of money last year.

The raced horses don't set too high a bar in this, so I'd be looking for very solid runs from both on their debuts. My horse goes well.

No. 2 (8) Opera Singer (Usa) SBK 11/8 EXC 2.72 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: -

Grateful has some pedigree, being by Galileo out of Tepin, but I am on the experienced filly Opera Singer. Like the two other winners in the field, she has a 4lb penalty here, but she clearly came on a ton for her debut effort behind Ylang Ylang when winning snugly for me over 1m at Leopardstown last time. This could be a very good race but this well-related Justify filly clearly has her chance.

No. 10 (12) Cherry Blossom (Ire) SBK 6/4 EXC 1.11 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

She was sent off favourite over 5f at Naas on her debut last month but I'd say we were all pretty satisfied with her effort in fourth there, and you have to think this extra furlong would suit her. Even as it stands, she has a fair form chance, with the prospect of much more to come. She should go well.

No. 5 (19) Carracci (Usa) SBK 4/1 EXC 5.5 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: 94

He comes here in good nick after two solid recent efforts. He went up 3lb for that narrow second at Leopardstown last month, but hopefully he will remain competitive here.

No. 4 (3) Unquestionable (Fr) SBK 9/4 EXC 3.3 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: -

This Group 1 lacks a stand-out going into the race but I suppose the Railway Stakes 1-2 of Bucanero Fuerte and Unquestionable just about set the standard. Only a short-head separated them that day and hopefully we can get revenge after our colt had to miss Goodwood because of the worsening ground.

But you clearly have to respect at least three others in here, including Donnacha's unbeaten Albany winner Porta Fortuna. It looks a tough race to call and I wouldn't underestimate Givemethebeatboys, fourth in the Coventry, either.