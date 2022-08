Saturday - Curragh

Definitely has ability but will improve for run

13:45 - Pop Star

The 6f trip looks the right starting point for this Sioux Nation colt. He has done everyone right in the build-up to his debut, but a 20-runner maiden will tell us a whole lot more about him on a number of levels. He has definite ability and is a well-bred colt - he is a half-brother to Royal Aclaim - but he will improve for the run.

Happy with recent progress and Guineas form is strong

16:05 - Luxembourg

No. 4 (6) Luxembourg (Ire) SBK 4/9 EXC 1.53 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: -

He has obviously been off a long time and you wouldn't expect him to be cherry ripe, but we have obviously been happy with his recent progress, as his fitness is built back up after his injury.

I thought he ran a great race to finish third in the Guineas, especially as his winning chance was compromised when stumbling early, and we were obviously looking forward to running him in the Derby. That Guineas form has worked out well and hopefully he can take this en route to better things, but let's get this race out of the way first. He has been off a fair while now.

***

Sunday - Deauville

Has some proper Group 1 form in the book

Order Of Australia

He clearly didn't run his race in the Sussex Stakes last time - I don't think he likes the downhill track there - so I'd be inclined to put a line through the performance and concentrate on his best efforts, which give him definite chances here.

He doesn't need to lead, but he is very good when getting on the front end, and he posted an excellent third in this race last season before going on run Baaeed to 1 ½ lengths at Longchamp. That's proper Group 1 form in anyone's language, and I often feel he is underestimated in these races.