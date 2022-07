We had the option of the Falmouth Stakes, but I think this race over 7f is a good spot for her.

A high-class juvenile when winning the Group 1 Cheveley Park, the Guineas simply didn't pan out ideally for her, but she shaped much better when fourth in a very strong Coronation Stakes last time.

She clearly saw the mile out very well there, but she has plenty of pace and I can see stepping down in trip really suiting her.

I'd be hopeful, even if this race has plenty of depth, which you'd pretty much expect for a Group 1.