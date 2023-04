Just the one ride for Ryan More on Sunday

Cracking renewal of the Grade 1 Prix Ganay

Bay Bridge in very good form at home so hopeful of a big run

14:50 Longchamp - Bay Bridge

This Group 1 would grace any card this season, with the likes of Vadeni, Simca Mille and last year's Prix de L'Opera winner Place Du Carrousel in the line-up - and I have missed out a couple of dangerous opponents too - but Bay Bridge comes into the race in very good form.

He may have had a little mid-season dip last season, but he showed what we always thought him capable of when beating Adayar in the Champion Stakes.

He goes well when fresh and I'd be pretty hopeful of a bold show, though I suppose he wouldn't want it too testing in an ideal world. But he does come into the race having pleased us at home.