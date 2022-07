Bet run at trip last time and recent form has been boosted

15:00 Saint-Cloud - High Definition

This is a very strong renewal and it will take plenty of winning. Hurricane Lane is the form horse and can be expected to come on a fair bit for his comeback third in the Hardwicke, on ground a bit too quick for him maybe, but I was impressed by Mare Australis at Chantilly last time and I think he could be the one to beat.

No. 6 (3) High Definition (Ire) Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

High Definition obviously has his chance, though. He ran well in the Coronation Cup last time, posting his best effort over this 1m4f trip so far, and his earlier second to Alenquer in the Tattersalls Gold Cup has clearly been well franked since by the likes of State Of Rest and Broome.