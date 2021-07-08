- Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland
- Jockey: Ryan Moore
- Age: 3
- Weight: 8st 12lbs
- OR: -
Ryan Moore: High class Mother Earth can get involved in strong renewal of Falmouth
Ryan Moore has four booked rides on the second day of Newmarket's July Festival, including one on Mother Earth in the Group 1 Falmouth Stakes...
"...her 1000 Guineas win and subsequent second in France clearly marks her out as a high-class operator."
- Ryan Moore on Mother Earth
Mark gives him every chance on handicap debut
He clearly bumped into two very smart colts when third to Mohaafeth and Secret Protector last time - they went on to finish first and third in the Hampton Court - and I think a mark of 96 gives him every chance of featuring at the business end on his handicap debut. He only finished ½ length behind Secret Protector off levels, and he is rated 107.
Improvement needed but that's likely
She needs to improve a good 14lb or so on the bare form of her Haydock success to mix it with the likes of the Albany winner Sandrine, but we are dealing with a once-raced filly here. The Haydock form gives her a good foundation to build on - the third has come out and won well since - and this Frankel filly showed a very good attitude to get up close home there too, being dominant at the line.
This is competitive but he can get involved
I liked him when he won for me at Sandown last season and I thought he shaped very well when fourth at Royal Ascot last time. He has been nudged up 1lb for that but it isn't hard to see him being involved here, for all it is obviously a very competitive handicap.
High class and versatile performer
This is a very good and deep renewal of the Falmouth, and it will take plenty of winning. My filly obviously ran well when third to Alcohol Free and Snow Lantern in the Coronation Stakes last time but I'd like to think she is a bit better than she showed there, and her 1000 Guineas win and subsequent second in France clearly marks her out as a high-class operator.
And she acts on quick and deep ground, so she is versatile on that score with more rain about. It really is a pretty hot race though, with at least four of five big runners in here.
