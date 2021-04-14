To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Ryan Moore: Happy with Aidan's two in the Craven Stakes but both have a bit to find

Betfair Ambassador Ryan Moore
Ryan Moore has six booked rides on Craven day at Newmarket

Ryan Moore has a further six rides on the third day of Newmarket's Craven meeting, including on an unexposed colt in the feature race itself. Here are his thoughts...

"We haven't seen him since he ran on dirt in Saudi back in February but he won this race last season and clearly is the one they all have to beat if anywhere near his July Cup-winning best."

- Ryan Moore on Oxted

Well-related and has scope for improvement

13:15 Newmarket - Shalanez

I imagine she will need to improve on the bare form of her Wolverhampton runs to be winning this but that experience will stand her in good stead and she is a well-related filly with obvious scope for improvement.

On a fair mark with recent form boosted

13:50 Newmarket - Rohaan

I got on him for the first time at Lingfield last time and the form of his narrow win was obviously franked with the second Diligent Harry winning well on Good Friday. And the third ran well in defeat next time, too. He has to prove he can continue that progression on to turf, but a mark of 95 looks very fair on what we saw last time.

The one they all have to beat if near his best

15:00 Newmarket - Oxted

Obviously, this is a great, late ride to pick up. We haven't seen him since he ran on dirt in Saudi back in February but he won this race last season and clearly is the one they all have to beat if anywhere near his July Cup-winning best.

Both Aidan's have a lot to find with form horses

15:35 Newmarket - Khartoum

Master Of The Seas and Devilwala set the form standard on their best juvenile form, but this is a race where you shouldn't be in a rush to write off many. All have the potential to step forward a good deal. For example, I was impressed by Royal Air Force when I rode him to win at Yarmouth - he is a nice horse - and he is just one of a few dangerous, lightly-raced sorts in here.

We run Khartoum and Sandhurst, who both progressed from debut defeats to win second time up. I haven't ridden either in a race but of course both are well-bred and totally unexposed and Aidan seems happy with the pair, and that 1m is the right starting point for them both. I would have happily ridden either, but I get on Curragh winner Khartoum. That said, both clearly have a lot to find with horses who have done well in Group 1 company, but that is what these trials are all about. Finding out where you stand.

Newmarket field sun 956.jpg

Step up in trip will be a positive

16:10 Newmarket - John Leeper

He looks to have shaped pretty promisingly at Doncaster last time, and clearly he is a horse I want to see do well, as a son of Snow Fairy. The step up to 1m2f must surely be a positive for him and, while he meets some good horses, he at least gets 7lb from the three winners.

Hopefully he's on a competitive mark

16:45 Newmarket - Crossford

I haven't ridden him before but he had fair placed form, including here, before winning on his final start at two at Newcastle. The step up to 1m shouldn't be a problem and hopefully a mark of 84 leaves him competitive in an open race.

