Maksud's mark looks fair

13:50, Maksud

This obviously looks a competitive race, though I suspect Royal Ascot winner Secret State is the one we all have to beat, but hopefully Maksud has got in here off a decent mark on his handicap debut.

No. 2 (3) Maksud SBK 15/2 EXC 8.4 Trainer: Hughie Morrison

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: 99

He beat a horse I rode when winning on his debut at Windsor and then went on to run a good fourth to Lionel in Listed company here next time. He probably wasn't far off that form in the Hampton Court last time, and I think a mark of 99 is fair. Hopefully, the step up to 1m4f won't be a problem.

Benefit just needs luck

14:25, Benefit

The official ratings tell you this is wide open, and the numbers have held up very well from the five-day stage, but my filly is among the form horses. She followed up her win in a Listed race at Salisbury with a fair sixth in Group 3 company at York last time, and she has shaped as though this return to 7f will suit her. You will need a lot of luck in a field this size, though.

Studio has potential

15:00, Studio City

The stable won this race with Steel Bull a couple of years ago and Studio City comes here after a decent second to a fair sort in Wodao and then winning easily as a short-priced favourite last time. He will need to improve a good deal to be winning this with the likes of Rocket Rodney and Walbank in opposition, and Trillium looked good at Newbury, but he is progressing and the potential is there.

Australia could profit from a bad Baaeed run

15:35, Order Of Australia

You have to think we are all playing for places behind Baaeed, and contenders for minor honours include a July Cup winner in Alcohol Free, who also won this race last season, a French Guineas scorer in Modern Games, as well as a Japanese runner in Bathrat Leon, but my colt is probably on a par with those form-wise.

No. 4 (7) Order Of Australia (Ire) SBK 12/1 EXC 17 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 10lbs

OR: 120

A Breeders' Cup winner himself, Order Of Australia was having his first run of the season when a good third to Baaeed in the Queen Anne and he was really impressive when making all in the Minstrel Stakes recently.

If the favourite disappoints, then we are as well placed as anyone else to take advantage in his current form, especially with the Guineas winner Coroebus missing the race through injury.

Freshly gelded Amor could score

17:20, Amor Vincit Omnia

He ended up last season winning well at Haydock on soft ground. That win looks okay - a lot of the horses in behind have scored since - and he has form on a quicker surface, too. So he has chances in an open race off a 6lb higher mark, and hopefully the gelding operation he has had since Haydock is a positive, too.