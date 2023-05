Ground versatile and has a solid chance

13:50 - Aesop's Fables

He has form with cut if required, but it is currently good ground at Newbury with an improving forecast, and that will suit him fine. His fourth in the Dewhurst came on good, as did his Futurity win, so he should be fine whatever the weather does.

He shaped well when second at Navan on his return on heavy ground and hopefully he will be sharper here. He has a solid each-way form chance, with Noble Style the obvious one to beat following his Guineas sixth.

Grade 1 winner not out of this

14:25 - Bolshoi Ballet

Yibir and Haskoy look the obvious ones to beat in here but we were satisfied with Bolshoi Ballet's comeback run in heavy ground at Navan, and a better surface - I think he wants decent ground - and back to 1m4f may well see him in a much better light.

He faces a tough task against the pair I mentioned, but he clearly was a very good horse a couple of years ago, a Grade 1 winner, and he isn't out of this.

Shaped nicely on return

15:00 - Bertinelli

He was entered in the Lingfield Derby Trial at the five-day stage but it makes sense to try to exploit his handicap mark of 99 here before possibly stepping up in grade. But let's see how he gets on here first.

Obviously, you need plenty in hand to be winning this handicap, which has regularly thrown up subsequent high-end Group winners like Bay Bridge, and I thought he shaped nicely when second to Alder at Cork on his return, and the winner ran very well in defeat at Chester last week.

He should go well but they'll be a lot of very well handicapped horses in here, that much is clear, and I wouldn't be sure how much he has in hand of his mark, if anything.

Good ground a plus in an open Group 1

15:35 - Lusail

No. 7 (9) Lusail (Ire) SBK 33/1 EXC 30 Trainer: Richard Hannon

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

There is no stand-out in this race this year, so it's a pretty open Group 1. Obviously, the likes of My Prospero and Modern Games have the best form credentials, along with a few others with similar marks, but it is difficult to name a winner.

My mount Lusail obviously has a lot to find - 10lb or so if you believe the current official ratings - but he shaped well enough at Ascot recently, his first start since running in Saudi Arabia in February, and he has an each-way chance on his close second in the St James's Palace Stakes last season.

If Newbury misses the rain and the ground stays good, or a touch quicker, so much the better for him.

Might be in grip of handicapper

16:10 - Atrium

He won well here last summer and he shaped okay behind Jimi Hendrix here last time. He is ground-versatile and it's just a matter of whether the handicapper has got him for the moment, as he has only been dropped 1lb for two defeats this season.

Has a great pedigree

16:45 - Warm Heart

I rode her to finish second at Leopardstown last month and she enjoyed the step up to 1m2f when winning her maiden last time. She has got a great pedigree and hopefully she will continue to progress with her racing, but this is clearly a very open race.