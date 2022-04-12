Ryan Moore: Garrus should be right in the mix at Newmarket

Newmarket

Hoping for another big run from recent winner

13:50 - Pocket The Profit

I rode him when he won at Yarmouth last season and I see he has already come out this term and won well at Pontefract last week. He carries a 6lb penalty here, but he could well be going up further when re-assessed, so hopefully another decent show is on the cards. This is a much different and sterner test than that Pontefract win on soft ground from stall one, though.

No. 13 (12) Pocket The Profit SBK 7/2 EXC 4.3 Trainer: George Boughey

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 9lbs

OR: 85

Promising colt faces sharp rivals

14:25 - Kiteflyer

He is a nicely-bred Iffraaj colt who has pleased us in his work, but I would imagine the experience will not be lost on him. Of course, we hope a prominent performance is on the cards but others may be sharper than him here.

Entitled to be in the mix

15:00 - Garrus

On the face of it, he was probably a little disappointing at Doncaster on his return but that was his first run of the season and he is a leading contender on his best form. He is unpenalised for his Group 3 win in France last season and has good course form, having finished a close fourth in a Palace House here. He meets some potential improvers but he is entitled to be right in the mix on what we know going into the race.

No. 2 (5) Garrus (Ire) SBK 4/1 EXC 5.5 Trainer: Charles Hills

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: -

We'll learn plenty against impressive favourite

15:35 - Star Of India

We will find out more about where he stands in terms of his class and optimum distance here. I wasn't on board when he won over 7f on his debut at Leopardstown last season, but the Galileo colt clearly looked very good there, for all that form is light years away from Native Trail's pair of Group 1 victories.

From his work, it appears the jury is still out as what will be his best trip this season, but that is why we have these trials. To find out. Hopefully he can show us plenty here but it is a tough ask, with Native Trail's 2yo form a league above the rest.

Good starting point

16:10 - Missed The Cut

The two winners set a fair standard but they have to give the rest 7lb. I don't know much about him but he has a fair pedigree - he cost a lot of money as a foal - and one that suggests this 1m2f trip is a good starting point for him.

Aiming to be competitive

16:45 - Ikhtiraaq

It goes without saying that big-field, 3yos handicaps at this time of the year are full of unknowns, but hopefully our colt can be competitive. Owen [Burrows) did well with this horse last season, winning with him over 7f at Leicester on his final start, and he makes his debut for us here.

It is hard to get a handle on what he achieved at Leicester, as the placed horses haven't been seen since, but a mark of 79 looks fair, I guess. But one glance at the field and you know a lot of these will be well ahead of their marks.