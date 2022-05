Happy to ride either of stable's newcomers

13:05 - Statuette

We run two newcomers in here and both have strikingly similar profiles. Statuette is a Justify half-sister to our Cheveley Park winner Tenebrism, so that is a decent starting point for looking at her chances here, and Unless is a another Justify filly out of our Cheveley Park winner in Clemmie.

Both have obviously been doing enough at home to warrant an outing here, and the track will decide who is the sharper. I'd have happily ridden either but it is obvious that Olivia Maralda, runner-up in a very good maiden here last weekend, sets a pretty high bar for them to aim at.

Hoping last run brought him on as he has a decent chance

13:40 - Age Of Kings

No. 1 (5) Age Of Kings (Ire) EXC 1.1 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: -

Age Of Kings was set to run at the Curragh last weekend, but he got pulled out late there because of the ground. Hopefully, it will be fine for him here then as he had previously shaped with a lot of promise when second on his debut at Naas, a race he was probably unfortunate not to win as he got edged across the track, though the winner is a fair sort.

You'd hope that run would have brought him on a fair deal, too. You'd have to be positive about his chance, even if he is taking on similarly unexposed opposition.

Step back up in trip very much in his favour

14:50 - Newfoundland

We had four in here but we rely on this Deep Impact colt. He ran another decent race when second over 1m2f here last time and I'd say the return to this trip, over which I finished runner-up on him here previously, should be very much in his favour. A few of these have pretty similar claims, though.

Fair mark and trip will suit

16:00 - Sun King

No. 1 (3) Sun King (Ire) SBK 5/1 EXC 6 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 10lbs

OR: 92

I rode him when he finished second here in a maiden back in March and time has shown he had a pretty impossible job there as the winner, Wexford Native, went on to finish runner-up in the Tetrarch and then an excellent fourth in the Irish Guineas last weekend.

He himself won nicely at Bellewestown next time and I think a mark of 92 looks fair. Furthermore, you'd strongly suspect, as a son of Galileo, that he would be very much suited by the step up to 1m2f here.