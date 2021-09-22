Ryan Moore: Five good rides on day one of the Cambridgeshire meeting

Brings best form and step up in trip should suit

13:00 - Dawn Of Liberation

Dawn Of Liberation is a son of Churchill who ran a very good race behind Harrow and Reach For The Moon on debut at Newbury. That pair have both gone on to bigger and better things with Harrow now rated 99, while Reach For The Moon won the Group 3 Solario Stakes at Sandown. He subsequently finished second in the valuable Convivial Maiden at York's Ebor meeting and that form has since been franked by both the winner Hoo Ya Mal and the second Vintage Choice.

We probably bring the best form into the race but there are a handful of well-bred newcomers from the Gosden, Varian and Appleby yards that demand respect and others that bring fair form to the table. It's therefore potentially a tricky contest but the step up to a mile should suit and hopefully he'll run well.

Hoping he can improve again

13:35 - Desert Angel

Desert Angel won a four runner Nursery at Doncaster over 1m on his last start. He's up 4lb for that win. He only won by a neck that day but there were three-and-a-half lengths back to the third. His last run was his best run, so hopefully he can take another step forward but this is quite a competitive race with a couple of horses who have won their last couple of starts.

Very strong Group 3 but hoping for a good run

14:45 - Ring Of Beara

He's a nice, strong colt by Wootton Bassett. I liked him when I rode him at Goodwood on soft ground when he travelled well and got beaten by a horse who went on to finish second in a Group 3. He then won very easily as an odds-on shot at Ffos Las. To me, this looks a very strong Group 3. I think Trident, who was second in the G1 Prix Morny last time behind Perfect Power, brings the best form into the race and will be hard to beat.

Harrow is beginning to get it together and was a good winner of the sales race at Doncaster. Then you have Charlie Appleby's horse Modern Games who won well at Doncaster too who will be competitive. I rode Ribhi when he finished fifth when he got no run at Doncaster and I really liked him. I think it's a very, very strong Group 3 but I hope he can run with credit.

Career best last time but this is a bit tougher

15:20 - Island Brave

Island Brave made all to win the Old Borough Cup last time at Haydock when he was headed and then rallied to get back up and he is stepping up to 2m here. I've never ridden the horse before but he's had plenty of racing and his last run was probably close to a career best. This is a competitive race. Pablo Escobar is rated 107 and Nayef Road is 108, so he has a little bit to find with a couple of them on the ratings.

Should be competitive in an open-looking handicap

16:30 - Eminent Hipster

Eminent Hipster won over 1m on soft ground at Windsor in July off a mark of 79. He's run ok since then and has been dropped 1lb since his last run at Sandown and is now off 81. He was well beaten behind a good horse of Saeed Bin Suroor's (Silent Escape) last time but he has since come out and won again in a better race so that form looks ok. It's a very open looking handicap but we should be competitive.