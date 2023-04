Five rides for our racing ambassdor at Lingfield on Friday

Mr Escobar is a big threat to all

Huberts Dream looks dangerous over C&D

Dundalk form catches the eye

14:05: Mr Escobar

It's not often you get to sit on one of Willie's off a mark of 80 in a staying handicap in this country, so that fact alone makes Mr Escobar a big threat to all.

It is actually his first start for him too, and even the bare form of his Dundalk win over 1m4f in January gives him a good shout, with the second running well in defeat and the third winning last time. The trip is the obvious question mark, but he has already outstayed his pedigree.

No. 9 (2) Mr Escobar (Ire) EXC 2.8 Trainer: W. P. Mullins, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: 80

Competitive race makes this tough

14:40: Brewing

He clearly has a very likeable profile, three from three, and this has probably been the target for a while. He looks fairly handicapped on what he has shown, and you'd expect there is more in the locker, though this is clearly the deepest and most competitive race he has run in and a draw in one could bring its complications, I suppose.

No. 1 (1) Brewing SBK 5/2 EXC 3.6 Trainer: William Haggas

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 89

Chelmsford winner needs some luck

15:15: Shalaa Asker

He is clearly at the top of his game at the moment, though I see he is actually 2lb badly in under his 5lb penalty for a narrow win at Chelmsford at the weekend. However, he clearly has a lot going for him given the nick he is in, but it is a 6f handicap around here so luck in running will be key.

Civil Law returns for revenge

15:50: Civil Law

He didn't get the run of the race at Wolverhampton last time and he had previously won his previous two at that track.

He went up only 5lb for those successes, he wasn't beaten far in this race last year and I'd say he probably has a good a chance as any, though perhaps one or two of these have more handicap upside.

Course winner can strike again

17:00: Huberts Dream

He is a three-time course winner who has been gelded since we last saw him, so maybe that has improved him. With luck he should go well, but a couple of these look dangerous, most obviously Expert Agent.