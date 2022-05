Hopefully there's more in the locker

13:50 - Just Fine

He was pulled out at Chester last week and what I said about him there pretty much stands here. He is a horse who has always shown us a fair bit, and he did just that when winning well at Sandown last season.

You couldn't say he is well handicapped, as he went up 8lb for that win and was beaten on his final two starts off this mark, but he is a relatively lightly-raced 4yo, so hopefully there is more in the locker this season. He ran well here as a 2yo too, though this run could just bring him on.

As good a chance as most

15:00 - Garrus

He probably ran up to his best when just touched off at Newmarket last time. It is obviously a very tight race, ratings-wise, but he is bang up there on that barometer. He obviously comes here fit and in good form, he has won on the course, and 6f on decent ground is what he wants, though he has form on soft if they get any significant rain.

He looks to hold as good a chance as most, and if the first-time blinkers improve him then he probably has a fair shot at this. The headgear could well sharpen him up. Dragon Symbol is maybe the one to beat at his best.

No. 4 (8) Garrus (Ire) SBK 17/2 EXC 9.6 Trainer: Charles Hills

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 10lbs

OR: -

Aiming to take big step forward

15:35 - The Algarve

I haven't ridden her in a race yet but she signed off last season with a comprehensive, improved win in deep ground at Galway in October, so that progressive profile at two augurs well. As does the fact that she comes from a very good family that includes the likes of her brother Van Gogh, as well as Horatio Nelson to name just another high-level performer from a long list of other talented siblings.

She clearly has to take a significant step forward to trouble the form horses here - Emily Upjohn was particularly impressive at Sandown, and Life Of Dreams was good at Newbury, both races that I rode in - but we are here to find out if she can. Emily Upjohn looks the one to beat.