Ryan Moore: Fernandez has a big run in him at Deauville on Sunday

Betfair Ambassador Ryan Moore
Ryan Moore has a big-race ride in Deauville on Sunday
Ryan Moore dashes to Deauville on Sunday to ride Lope Y Fernandez in the Group 1 contest. Here are his thoughts on the race...

14:50 Deauville - Lope Y Fernandez

This is clearly a very good and deep renewal of this Group 1, but I think Lope Y Fernandez has a big run in him. Really quick ground would worry me, though. That said, it was officially good to firm when he shaped so well when third in the Irish 2,000 Guineas - he looked the likely winner over a furlong out there - and he put a poor Ascot run behind him when second to Pinatubo in the Prix Jean Prat here last time.

Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP
12/07/20 Deauville 2/11 Flat 6f 211y Good 9st 2lbs Ioritz Mendizabal -
19/06/20 Ascot Commonwealth Cup 11/16 Flat 6f Gd/sft 9st 0lbs Ryan Moore 4.18
12/06/20 Curragh 3/11 Flat 1m Good 9st 2lbs Seamie Heffernan 6.73
28/09/19 Newmarket (Rowley) Middle Park 6/8 Flat 6f Gd/frm 9st 0lbs Donnacha O'Brien 9.86
30/08/19 Curragh 1/12 Flat 6f Good 9st 3lbs Ryan Moore 2.59
30/07/19 Goodwood 3/7 Flat 7f Good 9st 1lbs Ryan Moore 6.2
22/06/19 Ascot Chesham Stakes 2/14 Flat 7f Gd/frm 9st 3lbs Ryan Moore 2.36
07/06/19 Curragh 1/9 Flat 7f Soft 9st 5lbs Donnacha O'Brien 3.22

He did very well to get within ¾ length of the winner there given he was drawn away from him on the outside, and the manner in which he travelled that day and finished his race off leads you to believe he has a decent chance here, for all he is up against plenty with proven Group 1 class.

Ryan Moore,

