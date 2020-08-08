- Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland
- Jockey: Ryan Moore
- Age: 3
- Weight: 8st 13lbs
- OR: -
Ryan Moore: Fernandez has a big run in him at Deauville on Sunday
Ryan Moore dashes to Deauville on Sunday to ride Lope Y Fernandez in the Group 1 contest. Here are his thoughts on the race...
14:50 Deauville - Lope Y Fernandez
This is clearly a very good and deep renewal of this Group 1, but I think Lope Y Fernandez has a big run in him. Really quick ground would worry me, though. That said, it was officially good to firm when he shaped so well when third in the Irish 2,000 Guineas - he looked the likely winner over a furlong out there - and he put a poor Ascot run behind him when second to Pinatubo in the Prix Jean Prat here last time.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|12/07/20
|Deauville
|2/11
|Flat
|6f 211y
|Good
|9st 2lbs
|Ioritz Mendizabal
|-
|19/06/20
|Ascot Commonwealth Cup
|11/16
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/sft
|9st 0lbs
|Ryan Moore
|4.18
|12/06/20
|Curragh
|3/11
|Flat
|1m
|Good
|9st 2lbs
|Seamie Heffernan
|6.73
|28/09/19
|Newmarket (Rowley) Middle Park
|6/8
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/frm
|9st 0lbs
|Donnacha O'Brien
|9.86
|30/08/19
|Curragh
|1/12
|Flat
|6f
|Good
|9st 3lbs
|Ryan Moore
|2.59
|30/07/19
|Goodwood
|3/7
|Flat
|7f
|Good
|9st 1lbs
|Ryan Moore
|6.2
|22/06/19
|Ascot Chesham Stakes
|2/14
|Flat
|7f
|Gd/frm
|9st 3lbs
|Ryan Moore
|2.36
|07/06/19
|Curragh
|1/9
|Flat
|7f
|Soft
|9st 5lbs
|Donnacha O'Brien
|3.22
He did very well to get within ¾ length of the winner there given he was drawn away from him on the outside, and the manner in which he travelled that day and finished his race off leads you to believe he has a decent chance here, for all he is up against plenty with proven Group 1 class.