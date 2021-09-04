Ryan Moore: Expecting a big run from Order Of Australia in a top quality Moulin

Sandown heavy ground win working out well

12:23 - El Bodegon

He was second to Fast Response on his debut in Windsor and showed the benefit of that run when running out a convincing winner in Sandown on heavy ground a little over three weeks later. The third and fourth have both won since which give the form a solid look. Of the opposition, New Science was seventh in the Chesham but looked smart when going on to win a listed race at Ascot on his most recent run. The runner up, Angle Bleu, has won the Vintage in Goodwood since and he sets the form standard here.

Still has a bright future despite recent defeats

13:33 - John Leeper

This lads is exceptionally well breed. I rode his dam, Snow Fairy, to win six Group 1's all over the world. She truly was a fantastic mare who looks to have passed several of her qualities on to this son. He was very immature early on in the campaign and it's fair to say that he wasn't suited by Epsom and the demands of the Derby that early in his career. Ed (Dunlop) then dropped him back to 10f in Sandown but he didn't fire for whatever reason. He's had a break since and comes here a relatively fresh horse who has a bright future.

Big run expected on decent ground

14:48 - Order Of Australia

Even with the late abdication of Poetic Flare this really is a top quality renewal of the Moulin. I thought Order Of Australia ran very well in the Jacques le Marois in Deauville the last day when he was back on decent ground after not giving his true running on slower conditions behind Alcohol Free in the Sussex Stakes at Goodwood. Don't forget it was firm when he landed the G1 Breeders Cup Mile in Keeneland last November, so dry ground in Paris will be a big plus.

No. 3 (5) Order Of Australia (Ire) Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: -

Baaeed has looked a very exciting prospect and he's gone through the grades with ease so far. This will be a proper test for him though. Last year's French 2000 Guineas winner, Victor Ludorum, is not without a chance, while Snow Lantern won a very good renewal of the Falmouth before finishing third in the Sussex. She will also appreciate some good ground and is a very smart filly. Like I said, it's a cracking race and on decent ground I'm expecting a big run from my lad.





