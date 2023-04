Ryan discusses the horses taking centre stage in 2023

Derby favourite Auguste Rodin can be special

Ryan Moore was quick to speak highly of current Derby favourite Auguste Rodin, who has won three of his four races to date for Aidan O'Brien, and a big year potentially awaits the three-year-old.

He said: ''He's obviously a very exciting horse, should be unbeaten, but we missed the first day. Apart from that, he's done everything right, every start and, you know the Vertem Futurity wasn't a straightforward race, but he did everything right and showed a good attitude."

"I think he beat a fair horse, the horse of Gosden's (Epictetus) and I think he's going to be a better horse this year again. Obviously, he's by Deep Impact out of Rhododendron. He ticks all the boxes, he's a real good moving horse and, has a beautiful rhythm. So, we're looking forward to this season."

On his prospects in the Derby, Ryan wasn't shy with his thoughts.

He said: "We always thought that's what he was, he got an awful lot of class and hopefully he's a special horse."

When asked about Auguste Rodin's chances over a mile at Newmarket, Ryan believes there is little to be concered about.

''I don't think he's going to struggle for pace. He's got plenty of speed, his Dam won a Lockinge. There's plenty of pace there. He's moving beautifully at the moment and seems to be in a good place."

Little Big Bear an exciting prospect

Kevin Blake discusses Little Big Bear, prominent in the 2,000 Guineas betting, and his seven length romp in the Pheonix Stakes with Ryan, who is excited to ride him in 2023.

Ryan said: ''When he got into top gear, he opened up the last furlong and he was very impressive the way he ran through the line."

"You know, his last furlong was his best furlong. All he's done is finish off his race well, he's a very exciting horse."

"He's one that we're very much looking forward to and he could be a very good miler but we'll see as we haven't asked him a serious question yet."

''You never know until you try but he'll give himself every opportunity. He does everything right and has a super attitude. The way he ran through the line at the Curragh, you'd like to think that, a mile should be within range.''

Meditate most impressive in the US

Of Meditate, a 1,000 Guineas contender according to the Betfair Exchange antepost market, Ryan says: ''She ran pretty much every month last year. Okay, she was beat in the 'Moyglare' by a good filly but the ground was a bit soft that day. She was very good in America when stepped up to the mile. We are looking forward to her. I think she'll run a big race in the 1000G. Good long stride suited to Newmarket and well balanced and will come down the hill."

Luxembourg is back stronger

''He had an interrupted season last year started in the Guineas ran well, but he had a setback coming out of that race.

"He won the Irish champion and then in, in the Arc he got tightened up on the bend turning for home and, I think he pulled muscles and, you know, he had to be put away for the rest of the year, but he's gone well, he's got stronger."

"I think he'd be a better four year old than he was a three year old. He's a big strong boy."

