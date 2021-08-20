Ryan Moore: Exciting prospects among my Curragh quintet

Keep an eye on this one for the future

16:25 - Scriptwriter

This is a typically competitive Curragh maiden with all the top yards represented. We run two in it and I'm on the Churchill colt, Scriptwriter. I rode his father to win the Guineas so it's great to see his progeny coming through and he seems to be putting a good stamp on his stock. I'm sure this guy will be no different but, like I said, all the top yards are represented, so it should be a very informative maiden with an eye to the future.

Nice prospect won't sink in competitive maiden

16:55 - HMS Endeavour

This is another competitive maiden. HMS Endeavour has a beautiful US pedigree, being by War Front out of the outstanding US racemare, Lady Eli. Sheamie (Heffernan) rode him in Naas when third to Recurrent Dream. Watching back the video he seemed a bit keen early, but he ran well before just tiring in the closing stages. Like a lot of Aidan's, he's sure to come on for the initial experience. They had planned to run him in a Cork maiden after Naas - dropping back to 5f - but the ground came up soft and Aidan decided to give that engagement a miss. He looks a nice prospect and we'll have a better idea where we stand with him after this.

Best yet to come from son of Galileo

17:30 - Anchorage

Anchorage ran a very nice race in Naas when third - I Am Magic finished just ahead of him in second that day - and again, in Galway when he didn't really get going until they straightened up and faced the hill. I Am Magic confirmed Naas form with him there when winning but I think there is plenty more to come form this son of Galileo. The fourth from Galway, Mctigue has won since but, again, this is a very competitive maiden and Joseph's (O'Brien) Swan Bay looked a nice prospect when just touched off over course and distance behind Cowboy Justice. I rode the reopposing Bluegerass to finish sixth there and he should also show plenty of improvement for that run.

Ready to take another step forward

18:05 - Concert Hall

Concert Hall showed the benefit of a run in Fairyhouse when winning the same maiden as Snowfall did a year earlier over course and distance last time out. As you would expect, being out of Oaks winner Was, she finished off her race very well and showed guts to come back at them after being headed.

No. 2 (1) Concert Hall (Ire) SBK 5/2 EXC 3.8 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

Like her mother, she seems to have plenty of ability and a good attitude to go with it. Aidan has won this race with some very talented fillies over the years and hopefully this filly can take another step forward and go well.

Looking forward to riding him

18:40 - Point Lonsdale

A brother to Broome, Point Lonsdale, is a very exciting prospect. He showed tenacity when overcoming greenness and toughing it out to beat Reach For The Moon in the Chesham at Royal Ascot. That form is working out well with Reach For The Moon, Sweeping and Masekela having all won races of various standards since. He followed that up with a very nice 3L defeat of Maritime Wings in the G3 Tyros at Leopardstown on good ground.

No. 4 (5) Point Lonsdale (Ire) SBK 1/4 EXC 1.25 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: -

In terms of form, he has the edge here, seems versatile in terms of ground and is progressing nicely. This is another step in the right direction for him and I'm looking forward to riding him.