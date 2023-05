Leading claims of winning Cheshire Oaks

Chester Vase ride has form to reverse

Improvement expected from Royal for longer trip

Clear and obvious chance in opener

13:30 - Ziggy's Phoenix

Obviously she is well drawn in one if she can take advantage of it and she showed a lot more pace when winning in the soft at Ripon last time. She has a clear and obvious chance but so have a few others in here.

Exciting prospect has a leading chance

14:40 - Savethelastdance

No. 6 (5) Savethelastdance (Ire) SBK 8/11 EXC 1.77 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

I haven't ridden her in a race yet but I saw the back of her as she beat me on Boogie Woogie in some style over 1m2f at Leopardstown last month, and the runner-up won well for me at Naas afterwards.

That victory was a massive step up from her debut effort at two but there was no fluke about it and this beautifully bred Galileo filly out of a Grade 1 winner in the States is clearly an exciting prospect.

It was heavy at Leopardstown but the expected better ground here should be fine, though rain is due all week I see, so it may be testing by race-time. She looks to hold a leading chance in this.

Hopefully more to come but has form to reverse

15:15 - Adelaide River

No. 1 (2) Adelaide River (Ire) SBK 7/2 EXC 4.8 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

He probably ran to a similar level of form in his three starts after his debut win, ending up with a third in that 1m2f Group 1 race at Saint-Cloud at the back-end. Rain wouldn't be a hindrance to his chances and hopefully he can kick on at three, though he has 6 lengths to find with Arrest on that French form.

On a fair mark but will need luck

15:45 - Royal Dress

She looks to have done it well on soft ground in a Doncaster novice on her return and a mark of 80 looks pretty fair on that run but, as ever around here, she will need plenty of luck from her draw in three.

Step up in trip to bring ambout improvement

16:20 - Vaguely Royal

He looks to have shaped well enough over 1m at Yarmouth last season and you'd think this Galileo colt, out of a very well-related mare, will definitely improve for the step up in trip.