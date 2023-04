Ryan Moore on his Saturday five at Leicester

Society Lion has an obvious chance

The one to beat

13:55 - Desert Master

No. 1 (1) Desert Master EXC 1.42 Trainer: James Tate

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: -

He appears to have shaped very well at Ripon on soft ground on his debut and that may well make him the one to beat in here.

Rain will reduce his chances

15:05 - Aerion Power

No. 3 (7) Aerion Power (Ire) SBK 11/2 EXC 8 Trainer: Sir Michael Stoute

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: 97

I have never actually ridden him before and he is very lightly-raced since his 3yo days, but a mark of 97 gives him chances on his form of a couple of years ago. Whether he wants it as soft as it could be here, with more rain due, I am not so sure.

Takes winning form into open race

15:40 - Society Lion

No. 2 (8) Society Lion EXC 1.34 Trainer: Ed Dunlop

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 78

He comes here in winning form, having gone up 3lb for this Thirsk win in the soft last time, so he has an obvious chance in an open race.

Slight unknown on testing ground

16:15 - United Force

No. 4 (7) United Force (Ire) EXC 1.36 Trainer: Archie Watson

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 73

A mark of 73 looks okay on his Newcastle second and maybe the first-time cheekpieces and a gelding operation since we last saw him will help, too. The testing ground is an unknown.

Aiming to improve on impressive second

16:50 - Silastar

No. 2 (4) Silastar EXC 1.52 Trainer: Gary Moore

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 65

The ground is a possible concern for this one as well but he comes here off the back of a good second over 1m4f at Kempton last time, and the step down in trip is not a problem.