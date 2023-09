Well-related Ortelius can build on debut second

Step up to 7f expected to suit debut winner Military

Champ has a chance of defying rise in weights

No. 16 (1) Ortelius (Usa) EXC 1.1 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

I didn't ride him, or in the race itself, but this well-related Justify colt obviously shaped very well when just touched off on his debut at the Curragh and you can reasonably expect him to be going close here. The winner may have been well beaten at Listowel next time but the third and fifth won last time, and the fourth ran a very good second to a good one of ours at the Curragh on Sunday.

No. 3 (1) Lambert EXC 1.1 Trainer: George Boughey

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: 84

I haven't ridden him before either but he obviously won three on the spin before a fair run in a sales race at Doncaster last time, and a mark of 84 looks okay for his handicap debut. The step back up to a mile should suit, I'd have thought, and ground on the quick side looks no issue for him.

No. 8 (14) Military SBK 11/4 EXC 4.1 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

Another one I haven't sat on in a race but you can't have asked much more from him than what he did at Naas over 6f on his debut, even if that form hasn't really been tested since.

He's a pretty well-regarded Siyouni colt and I'd be hopeful he is capable of mixing with these as he steps up in grade, especially with the move up 7f expected to suit. He isn't short of speed, though. That said, it's clearly a very competitive Group 3 and it'll be quicker ground than it was at Naas earlier this month.

No. 1 (2) Marhaba The Champ EXC 1.1 Trainer: Kevin Ryan

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 4

Weight: 10st 2lbs

OR: 97

He did it well for me, back at York and up to 1m4f for the first time, on his most recent start and the question to ask now is whether he can follow it up, having been upped 6lb to a career-high mark of 97.

I'd say it's a possibility as he won that race with a fair bit in hand, and ground on the quick side suits him well, though he does have to give a lot of weight to four progressive 3yos and Splendent, who I rode at Goodwood two starts ago before he won abroad last time.