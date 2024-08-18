Ryan Moore Sunday Deauville Rides: Whistlejacket has strong claims among my trio of rides

Three rides for Ryan at Deauville on Sunday

Whistlejacket sets the standard and has strong claims in an open race

Looking forward to riding Kitty Rose

Just the five here for the G1 and this will be my first time riding Left Sea. I don't know a lot about her but I see she got her season back on track with a Clairefontaine win in a listed race with first time blinkers on last time out. Mqse De Sevigne sets a pretty high bar here and in all honesty, she will take a bit of beating.

It's a very quick turnaround for my lad after taking on Babouche in the Phoenix Stakes at the Curragh just last Saturday. The winner is obviously a very smart filly, and my lad's been busy, but he just about sets the standard here. it looks an open race with several nice colts, not least the Norfolk winner, Shareholder and the Coventry winner, Rashabar.

Add the Crisford's filly who won the Duchess Of Cambridge at the July meeting, Arabian Dusk and Arabie, who's form looks very solid, into the mix and it a strong traveling party. The home team are also well represented too. Like I said, it's an open race and we have obvious claims.

Another filly I'll be riding for the first time. She gave weight all round in the Sandringham and was beaten just 4L by the improving filly, Soprano. She backed that up with a solid effort in the Henry Cecil listed race last month when taking on the colts for the first time, finishing second to Al Musmak. She back to her own sex here and likes to get on with things. I'm looking forward to riding her.

