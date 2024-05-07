Tony Calvin Tips

Ryan Moore Day One Chester May Meeting: Three smart chances on Wednesday

Betfair Ambassador Ryan Moore
Ryan has three strong chances on day one of the Chester May meeting

Betfair Ambassador Ryan Moore has three rides on Wednesday from the Roodee on day one of Chester's day meeting...

15:05 Chester - Port Fairy

There is little to split Port Fairy and Rubies Are Red on their two efforts to date, and I ride the former. I have been on board both for their runs this year, and Port Fairy showed a good attitude to win at Dundalk, where she probably did it a bit snugly

Rubies Are Red is a sister to Found among others and I think she probably finished second to a very good filly in Galileo Dame, who she meets again here. Improvement is needed from both but of course the potential is there after just the two starts.

15:40 Chester - Grosvenor Square

He looks the clear form choice on his form at two. I didn't ride him in any of his three starts last year but he followed up a good third in the Beresford when an impressive winner of a Group 3 at Leopardstown on deep ground.

This Galileo colt promises to be well suited to this trip and there is no reason to think he won't be as least as effective on a decent surface. In fact, he will probably improve for it. He's a good prospect but our other Galileo colt Agenda is far from out of this, either.

16:10 Chester - Gallantly

His form is probably a match for any in here - though some have a similar level of ability going into the race - and hopefully this beautifully bred Frankel colt will improve for the step up in trip.

He shaped that way when I rode him to finish second over 1m at Leopardstown last month, and the winner has gone to win well under a penalty at Gowran Park, so maybe he bumped into a decent one there. He had an obvious chance.

